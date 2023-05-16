Former SVB chief Greg Becker blames collapse on Fed's interest rates and social media

The US Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate rises and a torrent of negative information on social media were key contributors to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, according to its former chief executive Greg Becker.

“Throughout 2021, the Federal Reserve described inflation as a transitory risk, suggesting that interest rates would not increase significantly in the short term,” Mr Becker says in prepared remarks that he is expected to present to the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday.

From 2020-2021, “banks collectively purchased nearly $2.3 trillion of investment securities in this low-yield environment created by the Federal Reserve”, he adds.

Mr Becker's testimony will be his first public remarks since SVB was placed into receivership in March.

SVB's collapse led to a run on other mid-size US banks including Signature — which collapsed soon after — and is still being felt across the banking sector.

In separate prepared remarks, former Signature executives said the bank could have survived if federal regulators did not step in.

“Although I believed that the bank was in a strong position to weather the storm, regulators evidently saw things differently,” former Signature chairman Scott Shay writes in his prepared remarks.

Fed vice chairman Michael Barr, who led the central bank's review of the regulation of SVB, has characterised the regional bank's collapse a “textbook case of mismanagement”.

In a separate hearing before a US House of Representatives committee on Tuesday, Mr Barr said SVB's board of directors had failed to manage risks as they grew, while also acknowledging that federal supervisors did not fully understand the extent of the bank's vulnerabilities.

His testimony and that of federal regulators will probably clash with that of the former SVB chief executive, who said that online media incorrectly compared SVB to Silvergate, a bank that was almost entirely focused on cryptocurrencies.

Media comparisons made between SVB and Silvergate, which voluntarily wound down, “caused rumours and misconceptions to spread quickly online, leading to the start of what would become an unprecedented bank run”, Mr Becker says.

“The next day, the bank run picked up steam. By the end of the day on March 9, $42 billion in deposits were withdrawn from SVB in 10 hours, or roughly $1 million every second,” he adds.

Mr Becker also says SVB had hired a risk officer in 2022 after consulting with the Fed as the mid-size lender approached $250 billion in assets. He adds that the bank had hired additional risk professionals to support the group.

He says federal regulators had informed SVB that it had sufficient capital and liquidity during this time.