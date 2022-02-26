Momentum grows to cut off Russia from Swift global payments system

Germany and Italy have softened their opposition against the move

Reuters
Feb 26, 2022

Canada, the United States, Britain and the European Union on Friday said they could act to exclude Russia from the Swift global interbank payments system in a further round of sanctions aimed at halting Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Such a move could happen in the coming days after officials in two European countries that had voiced reservations – Germany and Italy – softened their opposition against kicking Russia out of the world's main international payments network, US and European officials said.

Doing so would hit Russian trade and make it harder for Russian companies to do business.

READ MORE
What happens if Russia is cut off from the Swift global payments system?
Markets rebound but prolonged Ukraine-Russia crisis could push oil above $130

Swift is a secure messaging system that facilitates rapid cross-border payments and is the principal mechanism for financing international trade.

It would mark a further escalation of concerted sanctions imposed by western powers against Russia this week, including rare sanctions aimed personally at Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday.

Western powers are racing to ratchet up pressure on Moscow after Russian forces early on Thursday launched the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two.

Earlier this week, sanctions were announced targeting Russian banks, oligarch and exports.

Barring Russia from Swift could be part of a further round of sanctions, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said on Friday.

Italy, which had been reluctant to take that step, on Friday said it would not veto proposals to ban Russia and pledged to continue working in unison with its EU partners.

Germany, which has the EU's biggest trade flows with Russia, is also open to banning Russia from Swift, but must calculate the consequences for its economy, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Friday.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his country strongly supported barring Russia from the system. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on leaders of Nato member countries on Friday to take immediate action to remove Russia from Swift.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said a decision on Swift could happen in the "coming days".

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said removing Russia from Swift "remains an option on the table" and underscored President Joe Biden's preference to take steps together with allies.

Another US official, who was not authorised to speak publicly, said further western sanctions were expected if the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, fell, something western officials believe could happen within days.

Updated: February 26th 2022, 4:37 AM
BusinessBankingMoneyRussia
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Momentum grows to cut off Russia from Swift global payments systemStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article What happens if Russia is cut off from the Swift payments network?Story gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Mena market regulators keen to further boost FinTech sector development, study finds
An image that illustrates this article Ukraine-Russia crisis: what top analysts say about market impact