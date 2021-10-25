HSBC's third-quarter profit surges 76% as outlook improves

HSBC, Europe's largest lender, said third-quarter profit surged 76 per cent after it released provisions it had earmarked for bad loans that did not materialise.

Pretax profit for the quarter to the end of September rose to $5.4 billion, from $3.1bn in the year-earlier period, the bank said in a statement on Monday.

The results beat the $3.78bn average estimate of 14 analysts compiled by HSBC.

HSBC released $700 million in cash it had put aside as provisions for bad loans during the Covid-19 pandemic, compared with an $800 million charge it took a year ago. This was a reflection of "continued stability in economic conditions and better than expected levels of credit performance", the bank said.

All of the bank's regions were profitable during the third quarter, with Asia, the lender's most important market, contributing $3.3bn to the group's reported profit before tax. HSBC UK's reported profit before tax increased by $1bn to $1.5bn.

"We had a good third-quarter performance, with strong growth in profits supported by additional credit provision releases," said Noel Quinn, group chief executive.

"Our strategy remains on track, with good delivery in all areas. This was reflected in more consistent top-line growth, robust lending pipelines across our businesses and rising trade and mortgage balances.

"While we retain a cautious outlook on the external risk environment, we believe that the lows of recent quarters are behind us. This confidence, together with our strong capital position, enables us to announce a share buyback of up to $2bn, which we expect to commence shortly."

Reported revenue edged up 1 per cent to $12bn.

