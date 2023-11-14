Emirates signs contracts worth $1.2bn with France's Safran

Emirates has signed several contracts worth a total of $1.2 billion with French aerospace company Safran that cover products from its new aircraft seats to wheels.

The agreements include a $1 billion deal at list prices for business, premium economy and economy class seats on Emirates’ new A350 and 777X-9 jets and its existing Boeing 777-300 fleet, the airline said on Tuesday, the second day of the Dubai Airshow.

There were also deals for cabin equipment, wheels and carbon brakes, landing gear component repairs, retrofit and maintenance support.

"We’re working closely to reimagine and elevate our future cabins with smart design and the latest technology," Emirates president Tim Clark said.

"These have been decisive factors in our selection of seat types, which will be customised for Emirates. Today’s announcement is significant ... because it supports aviation manufacturing and the wider value chain in France and across Europe."

Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, has announced a series of contracts awarded to Safran. Photo: Emirates

"Today’s agreements set the stage for Safran’s continued growth along with our customer, a leader in the global market," Safran chief executive Olivier Andries said. "More than ever, we are looking ahead to the future."

In addition to seats, Safran Cabin will be providing Emirates’ A350 fleet with galley shipsets.

Safran Landing Systems will supply wheels and carbon brakes for the Emirates A350 fleet. These brakes offer significant weight savings and a design that provides better cooling for shorter turnaround times and increased fleet availability, Emirates said.

Safran Passenger Innovations will be providing its RAVE AeroConnect Ka solution to Emirates for in-flight connectivity.

In addition to providing equipment for Emirates’ new fleet, Safran is also working closely with the airline on its current retrofit programme, which includes providing new seats for the Boeing 777 and Airbus A380, the statement said.

Safran Landing Systems will provide exclusive services to Emirates for the overhaul of nose landing gear on the A380 fleet.

Emirates has signed a 10-year agreement with Safran Aerosystems covering repair and maintenance for Boeing 777 safety and cabin systems components.

Safran Aerosystems has a base near Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai and will deliver maintenance services that will further enhance Emirates' operational efficiency, the statement said.