Etihad operates first commercial flight from Abu Dhabi's new terminal

Etihad Airways on Tuesday operated the first commercial flight from the new Terminal A at Abu Dhabi International Airport, to be renamed Zayed International Airport, on Tuesday.

Flight EY224, an Airbus A350-1000 with 359 people on board, took off from Abu Dhabi to New Delhi at 2.35pm.

“This is a pivotal and exciting moment in Etihad’s history. As we begin to celebrate our 20th anniversary in November, we are ready for the next growth chapter in our new home," said Antonoaldo Neves, chief executive of Etihad.

Etihad Airways flew an Airbus A350-1000 to New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo: Etihad

“As we begin our transition to our new home, we look forward to welcoming even more passengers as we continue to grow and expand our fleet and network.”

Etihad will transition flights to Terminal A in a phased approach from November 9.

From November 9 to 14, Etihad will operate from both Terminal A and Terminal 3. From 11am on November 14, the airline will operate all flights from the new terminal.

Etihad will transition flights to Terminal A in a phased approach from November 9. Photo: Etihad

Etihad will have dedicated check-in desks for economy passengers and offer biometric self-bag drops at the terminal.

Its new flagship lounges, spread across three floors, offer dining options, a rooftop cocktail bar, relaxation spaces, a games room and a family room.

The new terminal is set to bolster Abu Dhabi's position as a global business and tourism hub.

Covering 742,000 square metres, it is one of the largest airport terminals in the world and will significantly increase the airport’s passenger and cargo capacity.

It has the capability to handle up to 45 million passengers annually and will connect Abu Dhabi to 117 global destinations.

"The first flight from Terminal A marks a major milestone in the journey of Abu Dhabi’s aviation sector," said Elena Sorlini, managing director and interim chief executive at Abu Dhabi Airports.

"Terminal A brings a significant increase to capacity and delivers state-of-the-art facilities to both airlines and passengers. We look forward to welcoming more passengers throughout November as we continue to increase the number of flights departing and arriving at Terminal A.”