Qatar Airways' boss Akbar Al Baker to step down after more than 25 years

The chief executive will be succeeded by Badr Al-Meer, chief operating officer of Hamad International Airport

Oct 23, 2023
Qatar Airways' long-standing chief executive Akbar Al Baker will step down from his role on November 5, after more than 25 years at the helm of the government-owned airline.

The airline veteran will be succeeded by Badr Al-Meer, chief operating officer of Hamad International Airport, Qatar Airways said on Monday.

"Mr Akbar Al Baker has decided to step down as group chief executive," the Doha-based airline said, without providing a reason for his departure.

Updated: October 23, 2023, 2:36 PM
