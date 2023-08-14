Plane lessor DAE to acquire 64 Boeing 737 Max jets from China Aircraft Leasing

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise, one of the world's biggest aircraft lessors, said it signed a definitive agreement to acquire 64 Boeing 737 Max jets from a unit of China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings.

The order book includes 737-8, 737-9 and 737-10 variants, with delivery scheduled to begin in 2023 and through to 2026, DAE said in a statement on Monday.

The company did not disclose the value of the deal.

"This transaction will add certainty to our growth trajectory," Firoz Tarapore, chief executive of DAE, said.

"On a pro forma basis, this transaction will increase our fleet of owned, managed, committed and mandated-to-manage aircraft to approximately 550 aircraft, valued at approximately $20 billion."

The move comes as the global aviation industry sees no signs of air travel demand abating on one hand and as plane makers struggle to deal with aircraft delivery delays and ease capacity constraints on the other.

More to follow...