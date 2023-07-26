Boeing posts $149m loss in second quarter despite surge in revenue

Boeing reported a net loss of $149 million, or 25 cents per share, in the second quarter, despite an 18 per cent jump in revenue.

The US plane maker made a net profit of $160 million in the same period last year.

Revenue in the April-June period jumped to more than $19.7 billion, exceeding analysts’ expectations of $18.4 billion.

"We had a solid second quarter with improved deliveries and strong free cash flow generation,” said Dave Calhoun, Boeing's president and chief executive.

“We are well positioned to meet the operational and financial goals we set for this year and for the long term.”

The second-quarter results reflect higher commercial volume and lower defence margins, the company said.

Boeing’s stock surged almost 4 per cent in pre-market trading to $221.75 a share on Wednesday.

More to follow ...