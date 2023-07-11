Emirates launches on-demand GCC charter services from Al Maktoum International Airport

Emirates airline has launched on-demand charter services for passengers who want to make short trips to the GCC from Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai

Users of the private service will be able to travel to several of Emirates' Gulf Co-operation Council destinations, within and outside its network, with quick turnarounds to points in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The service will be operated using its Phenom 100 aircraft. The aircraft, manufactured by Brazil's Embraer, seats up to four passengers and was added by Emirates to its fleet in 2017.

Each passenger can check in a medium-sized bag weighing up to 15kg, in addition to a carry-on handbag. Refreshments are available and special requests can be made to travel agents or booking representatives.

“The services offer discerning travellers with busy schedules privacy and a high level of flexibility, with a hassle-free ground experience,” Emirates said.

The use of private chartered flights is growing as it offers convenience and a quicker way to travel, and is particularly popular with business travellers.

The Middle East's private aviation sector grew more than a quarter year-on-year in 2022 in terms of aircraft movements, latest data from the Middle East & North Africa Business Aviation Association had shown.

Travellers from Dubai using Emirates' charter services will be able to use chauffeur-driven vehicles to travel to Al Maktoum International.

They will be greeted by a dedicated representative who will assist them throughout their journey at the airport, minimising wait times and other preflight formalities.

At their destinations, travellers will have an on-ground escorted arrival and fast-tracked VIP clearance at customs and immigration provided by private terminal service partners. They will also have access to the private terminal's lounge upon arrival.

Emirates has made moves to bolster its services amid a resurgence in air travel, after the sector emerged from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company has increasingly tapped into emerging technologies to provide a more seamless travel experience. In March, it launched Sara, the world’s first check‑in robot assistant that aims to add to a faster travel experience.

In May, the airline started phasing out paper boarding passes for most passengers departing from its Dubai airport in a move to boost its sustainability drive and promote a digital-first strategy.

On Monday, Emirates launched the Innovation Majlis platform at its headquarters, featuring products powered by artificial intelligence and virtual reality and 3D exhibits set to transform the aviation sector.

Last week, the company announced it was planning a “mammoth” recruitment drive, using the latest technology including digital assessments, AI and other recruitment systems to select “in the most efficient and effective ways”.