Emirates successfully tests flight fully powered by sustainable aviation fuel

Emirates successfully completed a demonstration flight powered by 100 per cent sustainable aviation fuel on Monday, as part of global aviation's push to use more of the greener fuel to meet carbon emission targets.

The Boeing 777-300ER aircraft flew for more than an hour over Dubai's coastline, marking the first such flight in the Middle East and North Africa to be powered by 100 per cent SAF in one of two engines, the airline said.

“The trial today is very important and sets a new milestone for the industry and Emirates airline as it demonstrates the use of 100 per cent SAF on one of the engines,” chief operating officer Adel Al Redha said at Emirates Engineering Centre before the flight took off.

“It has not been done before on a wide body aeroplane, so it is great team work between Emirates, GE and Boeing.

“It is definitely a step forward towards helping the environment. With this step, our aim is to provide an alternative fuel that will reduce carbon emissions and become more environmentally friendly.”

SAF is widely considered in the aviation industry as the most significant contributor to reaching its net-zero goal by 2050. However, it requires a major boost in production from the current minuscule levels and at commercially viable prices.

Emirates said it had worked with GE Aerospace, Boeing, Honeywell, Finnish biofuel producer Neste and Wisconsin-based renewable fuels company Virent to procure and develop a blend of SAF that closely replicates the properties of conventional jet fuel.

Chemical and physical fuel property measurements were carried out during rigorous trials until a blending ratio that mirrored the qualities of jet fuel was arrived at.

More than 18 tonnes of SAF were blended from renewable diesel fuel provided by Neste and Virent. The 100 per cent SAF supplied one GE90 engine on the Boeing 777 wide-body aircraft, with conventional jet fuel supplying the other engine.

The flight shows the compatibility of the blended SAF as a safe and reliable fuel source, Emirates said.

The initiative also adds to the body of industry data and research around SAF blends in higher proportions, paving the way for standardisation and future approval of 100 per cent drop-in SAF as a replacement for jet fuel. The current blend limit is 50 per cent.