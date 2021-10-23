Digital driven recovery to dominate Global Aerospace Summit next year in Abu Dhabi

A recovery driven by digital technologies in the aviation sector will lead the discussions by aviation, aerospace, space and defence professionals from all the word as they convene in Abu Dhabi at the Global Aerospace Summit next year.

Mubadala Investment Company, Abu Dhabi’s sovereign investment arm, will host the 2022 edition of the aviation summit, which will be held from May 24-26 in the UAE capital.

The forum will address the impact of digitalisation on efficiency and sustainability across all of the sectors as aerospace and defence companies increasingly embracing a range of technologies, from AI to robotics, analytics and automation, Mubadala said in a statement on Saturday.

“The aerospace sector continues to evolve rapidly, constantly innovating and adapting to our new reality. Mubadala is continuing to invest in the sector, developing new partnerships and unlocking opportunities for future growth through the advancement of digitalisation and automation technologies,” Badr Al Olama, executive director–UAE Clusters, UAE Investments Platform, Mubadala Investment Company, said.

The forum will provide an in-person platform to facilitate successful global trade across international markets, according to Mubadala.

Airlines world over are investing in digital transformation as they start to recover from the losses they incurred from the Covid-19 pandemic, which brought global travel to a grinding halt last year.

The summit next year, being held under ‘Digital Driven Resurgence’ theme, will highlight the rapid transformation that has happened across sectors in recent years and the role of innovation and technology moving forward, Mubadala said.

New elements such as a dedicated start-up programme as well as a focus on driving investment in new enterprise and technology, will also form part of discussions during the 2022 edition of the summit.

Task Force Programme, which will address key challenges identified by the summit advisory board as the most pressing issues concerning the industry, will also be a topic of discussion.

Another new feature of the summit – the Future Propulsion Working Group – will focus on how the industry can accelerate the adoption of new technology with a particular emphasis on investment and infrastructure requirements, Mubadala said.