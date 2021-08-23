Mubadala-backed Virgin Orbit to go public through $3.2bn SPAC deal

Virgin Orbit plans to list on the Nasdaq stock exchange through a SPAC merger. AFP

Virgin Orbit, which is backed by Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Investment Company, plans to list on the Nasdaq stock exchange through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company in a deal that values the satellite-launching start-up at $3.2 billion.

The merger with NextGen Acquisition Corp II – which is expected to close by the end of the year – also includes a SPAC-related fundraising round called a private investment in public equity, or PIPE, Virgin Orbit said in a statement on Monday.

Boeing and AE Industrial Partners will be among the companies contributing to the $100 million PIPE.

More to follow...

if you go The flights Etihad and Emirates fly direct to Kolkata from Dh1,504 and Dh1,450 return including taxes, respectively. The flight takes four hours 30 minutes outbound and 5 hours 30 minute returning. The trains Numerous trains link Kolkata and Murshidabad but the daily early morning Hazarduari Express (3’ 52”) is the fastest and most convenient; this service also stops in Plassey. The return train departs Murshidabad late afternoon. Though just about feasible as a day trip, staying overnight is recommended. The hotels Mursidabad’s hotels are less than modest but Berhampore, 11km south, offers more accommodation and facilities (and the Hazarduari Express also pauses here). Try Hotel The Fame, with an array of rooms from doubles at Rs1,596/Dh90 to a ‘grand presidential suite’ at Rs7,854/Dh443.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Paltan Producer: JP Films, Zee Studios

Director: JP Dutta

Cast: Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Siddhanth Kapoor, Luv Sinha and Harshvardhan Rane

Rating: 2/5

Profile of Tarabut Gateway Founder: Abdulla Almoayed Based: UAE Founded: 2017 Number of employees: 35 Sector: FinTech Raised: $13 million Backers: Berlin-based venture capital company Target Global, Kingsway, CE Ventures, Entrée Capital, Zamil Investment Group, Global Ventures, Almoayed Technologies and Mad’a Investment.

