Mubadala-backed Virgin Orbit to go public through $3.2bn SPAC deal

Boeing will be among the investors in the space start-up's planned listing

Virgin Orbit plans to list on the Nasdaq stock exchange through a SPAC merger. AFP

Deena Kamel
Aug 23, 2021

Virgin Orbit, which is backed by Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Investment Company, plans to list on the Nasdaq stock exchange through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company in a deal that values the satellite-launching start-up at $3.2 billion.

The merger with NextGen Acquisition Corp II – which is expected to close by the end of the year – also includes a SPAC-related fundraising round called a private investment in public equity, or PIPE, Virgin Orbit said in a statement on Monday.

Boeing and AE Industrial Partners will be among the companies contributing to the $100 million PIPE.

More to follow...

Updated: August 23rd 2021, 1:11 PM
