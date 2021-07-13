Flydubai revises Boeing 737 Max order in latest fleet review

The Covid-19 pandemic hit the global aviation industry hard, forcing airlines to preserve cash by grounding aircraft

Flydubai will reduce its order of Boeing 737 Max aircraft by slightly more than 25 per cent as part of a fleet review amid the Covid-19 pandemic that has severely affected the global aviation industry.

The budget airline reached an agreement with the US plane maker to reduce its order from 237 aircraft to 172, a flydubai spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

"The changes to flydubai’s aircraft order follows a review of its fleet plans in line with the airline’s strategy of rebuilding the travel sector following the Covid-19 pandemic and the changing dynamics of the airline’s route structure," flydubai said.

The Covid-19 pandemic hit the global aviation industry hard, forcing airlines to preserve cash by grounding aircraft, deferring or cancelling plane deliveries and laying off or furloughing employees.

The Chicago-based company has been trying to restore confidence in the 737 Max – its best-selling model – that recently resumed flights after a two-year global ban prompted by two fatal crashes.

"We value our strong partnership with flydubai and regret the significant impact that the 737 Max grounding has had on their business," Boeing said.

"We are pleased to have reached a solution that helps them manage through that and the impact of the pandemic, and adjust their fleet requirements accordingly."

The all-Boeing operator adjusted the plane orders it placed in 2013 and 2017 during the Dubai Airshow, where it made headlines with record aircraft purchases.

The state-owned airline currently has a fleet of 52 Boeing 737 jets. Of these, it operates 13 Max 8s and three Max 9s. It also has 36 Boeing 737-800s, the predecessor to the Max.

The line up Friday: Giggs, Sho Madjozi and Masego Saturday: Nas, Lion Bbae, Roxanne Shante and DaniLeigh Sole DXB runs from December 6 to 8 at Dubai Design District. Weekend pass is Dh295 while a one day pass is Dh195. Tickets are available from www.soledxb.com

SRI LANKS ODI SQUAD Perera (capt), Mendis, Gunathilaka, de Silva, Nissanka, Shanaka, Bandara, Hasaranga, Udana, Dananjaya, Dickwella, Chameera, Mendis, Fernando, Sandakan, Karunaratne, Fernando, Fernando.

How to help Call the hotline on 0502955999 or send "thenational" to the following numbers: 2289 - Dh10 2252 - Dh50 6025 - Dh20 6027 - Dh100 6026 - Dh200

The Details Kabir Singh Produced by: Cinestaan Studios, T-Series Directed by: Sandeep Reddy Vanga Starring: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Suresh Oberoi, Soham Majumdar, Arjun Pahwa Rating: 2.5/5

If you go The flights

Emirates flies from Dubai to Seattle from Dh5,555 return, including taxes.

The car

Hertz offers compact car rental from about $300 (Dh1,100) per week, including taxes. Emirates Skywards members can earn points on their car hire through Hertz.

The national park

Entry to Mount Rainier National Park costs $30 for one vehicle and passengers for up to seven days. Accommodation can be booked through mtrainierguestservices.com. Prices vary according to season. Rooms at the Holiday Inn Yakima cost from $125 per night, excluding breakfast.

Wednesday's results Finland 3-0 Armenia

Faroes Islands 1-0 Malta

Sweden 1-1 Spain

Gibraltar 2-3 Georgia

Romania 1-1 Norway

Greece 2-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Liechtenstein 0-5 Italy

Switzerland 2-0 Rep of Ireland

Israel 3-1 Latvia

Left Bank: Art, Passion and Rebirth of Paris 1940-1950 Agnes Poirer, Bloomsbury

Dubai World Cup Carnival Card: 6.30pm: Handicap US$135,000 (Turf) 1,200m

7.05pm: Handicap $135,000 (Dirt) 1,200m​​​​​​​

7.40pm: Zabeel Turf Listed $175,000 (T) 2,000m​​​​​​​

8.15pm: Cape Verdi Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,600m​​​​​​​

8.50pm: Handicap $135,000 (D) 1,600m​​​​​​​

9.25pm: Handicap $175,000 (T) 1,600m

