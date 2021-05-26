Abu Dhabi's Agthia joins MSCI Small Cap Emerging Markets index

Agthia, which owns the Al Ain, Bayan and Alpin water brands, is included in MSCI Small Cap Emerging Markets index. Sammy Dallal / The National

Abu Dhabi -based food and beverage company Agthia said on Wednesday it is joining Morgan Stanley Capital International's (MSCI) Small Cap Emerging Markets index from May 27.

The company made the announcement in a short bourse filing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

The index includes small cap companies across 27 emerging markets countries. With 1,680 constituents, it covers approximately 14 per cent of the free float-adjusted market capitalisation in each country.

The small cap segment of the MSCI indexes tends to capture more local economic and sector characteristics relative to larger emerging markets capitalisation segments, according to MSCI.

Agthia employs more than 4,000 people and owns the Al Ain water, Grand Mills bakery and the Agrivita animal feed brands, among others, It plans to add other brands to further expand its portfolio.

In April, Agthia announced a five-year strategy to become the biggest food and beverage company in the region by 2025.

The food and beverage company's inclusion comes after Adnoc Distribution said this month it is joining MSCI Emerging Markets index on May 27.

The UAE's largest fuel retailer will join nine other UAE-listed companies including some of the biggest banks and property developers that are part of an index tracked by funds with billions of dollars worth of assets.

Adnoc Distribution's inclusion is expected to increase the attractiveness of its shares to potential international investors and help to further diversify the company's investor base, the company said in a statement.

The move has made Adnoc Distribution "eligible to the investable universe with an estimated weight of 0.04 per cent [in the index], which would generate inflows ... [of] around $244 million on May 27, which is the trade day for index changes implementation", Ahmed El Difrawy, managing director, head of data and index research at EFG Hermes Holding, said at the time.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Difference between fractional ownership and timeshare Although similar in its appearance, the concept of a fractional title deed is unlike that of a timeshare, which usually involves multiple investors buying “time” in a property whereby the owner has the right to occupation for a specified period of time in any year, as opposed to the actual real estate, said John Peacock, Head of Indirect Tax and Conveyancing, BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates, a law firm.

england euro squad Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Man Utd), Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Jordan Pickford (Everton) Defenders: John Stones (Man City), Luke Shaw (Man Utd), Harry Maguire (Man Utd), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Kyle Walker (Man City), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Reece James (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid) Midfielders: Mason Mount (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds) Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Man Utd), Raheem Sterling (Man City), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Man City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Lewis Hamilton in 2018 Australia 2nd; Bahrain 3rd; China 4th; Azerbaijan 1st; Spain 1st; Monaco 3rd; Canada 5th; France 1st; Austria DNF; Britain 2nd; Germany 1st; Hungary 1st; Belgium 2nd; Italy 1st; Singapore 1st; Russia 1st; Japan 1st; United States 3rd; Mexico 4th

Results: 5pm: Baynunah Conditions (UAE bred) Dh80,000 1,400m. Winner: Al Tiryaq, Dane O’Neill (jockey), Abdullah Al Hammadi (trainer). 5.30pm: Al Zahra Handicap (rated 0-45) Dh 80,000 1,400m: Winner: Fahadd, Richard Mullen, Ahmed Al Mehairbi. 6pm: Al Ras Al Akhdar Maiden Dh80,000 1,600m. Winner: Jaahiz, Jesus Rosales, Eric Lemartinel. 6.30pm: Al Reem Island Handicap Dh90,000 1,600m. Winner: AF Al Jahed, Antonio Fresu, Ernst Oertel. 7pm: Al Khubairah Handicap (TB) 100,000 2,200m. Winner: Empoli, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 7.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap Dh80,000 2,200m. Winner: Shivan OA, Patrick Cosgrave, Helal Al Alawi.

Should late investors consider cryptocurrencies? Wealth managers recommend late investors to have a balanced portfolio that typically includes traditional assets such as cash, government and corporate bonds, equities, commodities and commercial property. They do not usually recommend investing in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies due to the risk and volatility associated with them. “It has produced eye-watering returns for some, whereas others have lost substantially as this has all depended purely on timing and when the buy-in was. If someone still has about 20 to 25 years until retirement, there isn’t any need to take such risks,” Rupert Connor of Abacus Financial Consultant says. He adds that if a person is interested in owning a business or growing a property portfolio to increase their retirement income, this can be encouraged provided they keep in mind the overall risk profile of these assets.

