Google loses major anti-trust case over its search dominance

A judge on Monday ruled that Google's search engine has been illegally exploiting its dominance to stifle competition and innovation, in a decision that could shake up the internet and hobble one of the world's best-known companies.

The highly anticipated decision by District Judge Amit Mehta comes nearly a year after the start of a trial pitting the Justice Department against Google in the country's biggest anti-trust showdown in a quarter century.

After reviewing evidence that included testimony from top executives at Google, Microsoft and Apple during last year's 10-week trial, Mr Mehta issued his decision three months after the two sides presented their closing arguments in early May.

It represents a major setback for Google and its parent, Alphabet, which had argued that its popularity came from that fact that it was so good.

Google's search engine processes an estimated 8.5 billion queries a day worldwide, nearly doubling its daily volume from 12 years ago, according to a recent study released by the investment firm Bond.

Google will almost certainly appeal against the decision in a process that may land in the US Supreme Court.

For now, the decision vindicates anti-trust regulators at the Justice Department, which filed its lawsuit nearly four years ago while Donald Trump was still president.

It has been increasing its efforts to rein in Big Tech’s during President Joe Biden’s administration.

The case showed Google as a bully that methodically thwarted competition to protect a search engine that has become the centrepiece of a digital advertising machine, which generated nearly $240 billion in revenue last year.

Justice Department lawyers said that Google's monopoly enabled it to charge advertisers high prices while enjoying the luxury of having to invest more time and money into improving the quality of its search engine – an approach that hurt consumers.

Google responded that consumers have historically changed search engines when they become disillusioned with the results they were getting.

For instance, Yahoo – now a minor player on the internet – was the most popular search engine during the 1990s before Google.

Mr Mehta's conclusion that Google has been running an illegal monopoly sets up another phase to determine what types of changes or penalties should be imposed to reverse the damage done and restore a more competitive landscape.

The outcome could result in a wide-ranging order requiring Google to dismantle parts of its internet empire or stop it paying more than $20 billion annually to ensure its search engine automatically answers queries on the iPhone and other internet-connected devices.

After the next phase, the judge could conclude only modest changes are required to level the playing field.

THE SIXTH SENSE Starring: Bruce Willis, Toni Collette, Hayley Joel Osment Director: M. Night Shyamalan Rating: 5/5

SPEC SHEET: APPLE M3 MACBOOK AIR (13") Processor: Apple M3, 8-core CPU, up to 10-core CPU, 16-core Neural Engine Display: 13.6-inch Liquid Retina, 2560 x 1664, 224ppi, 500 nits, True Tone, wide colour Memory: 8/16/24GB Storage: 256/512GB / 1/2TB I/O: Thunderbolt 3/USB-4 (2), 3.5mm audio, Touch ID Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Battery: 52.6Wh lithium-polymer, up to 18 hours, MagSafe charging Camera: 1080p FaceTime HD Video: Support for Apple ProRes, HDR with Dolby Vision, HDR10 Audio: 4-speaker system, wide stereo, support for Dolby Atmos, Spatial Audio and dynamic head tracking (with AirPods) Colours: Midnight, silver, space grey, starlight In the box: MacBook Air, 30W/35W dual-port/70w power adapter, USB-C-to-MagSafe cable, 2 Apple stickers Price: From Dh4,599

COMPANY PROFILE Company: Eco Way

Started: December 2023

Founder: Ivan Kroshnyi

Based: Dubai, UAE

Industry: Electric vehicles

Investors: Bootstrapped with undisclosed funding. Looking to raise funds from outside



The lowdown Bohemian Rhapsody Director: Bryan Singer Starring: Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee Rating: 3/5

COMPANY PROFILE Company name: Klipit Started: 2022 Founders: Venkat Reddy, Mohammed Al Bulooki, Bilal Merchant, Asif Ahmed, Ovais Merchant Based: Dubai, UAE Industry: Digital receipts, finance, blockchain Funding: $4 million Investors: Privately/self-funded

Dubai World Cup nominations UAE: Thunder Snow/Saeed bin Suroor (trainer), North America/Satish Seemar, Drafted/Doug Watson, New Trails/Ahmad bin Harmash, Capezzano, Gronkowski, Axelrod, all trained by Salem bin Ghadayer USA: Seeking The Soul/Dallas Stewart, Imperial Hunt/Luis Carvajal Jr, Audible/Todd Pletcher, Roy H/Peter Miller, Yoshida/William Mott, Promises Fulfilled/Dale Romans, Gunnevera/Antonio Sano, XY Jet/Jorge Navarro, Pavel/Doug O’Neill, Switzerland/Steve Asmussen. Japan: Matera Sky/Hideyuki Mori, KT Brace/Haruki Sugiyama. Bahrain: Nine Below Zero/Fawzi Nass. Ireland: Tato Key/David Marnane. Hong Kong: Fight Hero/Me Tsui. South Korea: Dolkong/Simon Foster.

Five healthy carbs and how to eat them Brown rice: consume an amount that fits in the palm of your hand Non-starchy vegetables, such as broccoli: consume raw or at low temperatures, and don’t reheat Oatmeal: look out for pure whole oat grains or kernels, which are locally grown and packaged; avoid those that have travelled from afar Fruit: a medium bowl a day and no more, and never fruit juices Lentils and lentil pasta: soak these well and cook them at a low temperature; refrain from eating highly processed pasta variants Courtesy Roma Megchiani, functional nutritionist at Dubai’s 77 Veggie Boutique

Summer special

Tottenham's 10 biggest transfers (according to transfermarkt.com): 1). Moussa Sissokho - Newcastle United - £30 million (Dh143m): Flop 2). Roberto Soldado - Valencia - £25m: Flop 3). Erik Lamela - Roma - £25m: Jury still out 4). Son Heung-min - Bayer Leverkusen - £25m: Success 5). Darren Bent - Charlton Athletic - £21m: Flop 6). Vincent Janssen - AZ Alkmaar - £18m: Flop 7). David Bentley - Blackburn Rovers - £18m: Flop 8). Luka Modric - Dynamo Zagreb - £17m: Success 9). Paulinho - Corinthians - £16m: Flop 10). Mousa Dembele - Fulham - £16m: Success

COMPANY PROFILE Company name: Revibe

Started: 2022

Founders: Hamza Iraqui and Abdessamad Ben Zakour

Based: UAE

Industry: Refurbished electronics

Funds raised so far: $10m

Investors: Flat6Labs, Resonance and various others

Blackpink World Tour [Born Pink] In Cinemas Starring: Rose, Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa Directors: Min Geun, Oh Yoon-Dong Rating: 3/5

The specs Powertrain: Single electric motor

Power: 201hp

Torque: 310Nm

Transmission: Single-speed auto

Battery: 53kWh lithium-ion battery pack (GS base model); 70kWh battery pack (GF)

Touring range: 350km (GS); 480km (GF)

Price: From Dh129,900 (GS); Dh149,000 (GF)

On sale: Now

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Haltia.ai

Started: 2023

Co-founders: Arto Bendiken and Talal Thabet

Based: Dubai, UAE

Industry: AI

Number of employees: 41

Funding: About $1.7 million

Investors: Self, family and friends

ROUTE TO TITLE Round 1: Beat Leolia Jeanjean 6-1, 6-2

Round 2: Beat Naomi Osaka 7-6, 1-6, 7-5

Round 3: Beat Marie Bouzkova 6-4, 6-2

Round 4: Beat Anastasia Potapova 6-0, 6-0

Quarter-final: Beat Marketa Vondrousova 6-0, 6-2

Semi-final: Beat Coco Gauff 6-2, 6-4

Final: Beat Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-2

UPI+facts More+than+2.2+million+Indian+tourists+arrived+in+UAE+in+2023

More+than+3.5+million+Indians+reside+in+UAE

Indian+tourists+can+make+purchases+in+UAE+using+rupee+accounts+in+India+through+QR-code-based+UPI+real-time+payment+systems

Indian+residents+in+UAE+can+use+their+non-resident+NRO+and+NRE+accounts+held+in+Indian+banks+linked+to+a+UAE+mobile+number+for+UPI+transactions

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Xpanceo Started: 2018 Founders: Roman Axelrod, Valentyn Volkov Based: Dubai, UAE Industry: Smart contact lenses, augmented/virtual reality Funding: $40 million Investor: Opportunity Venture (Asia)

Company profile Company name: Fasset

Started: 2019

Founders: Mohammad Raafi Hossain, Daniel Ahmed

Based: Dubai

Sector: FinTech

Initial investment: $2.45 million

Current number of staff: 86

Investment stage: Pre-series B

Investors: Investcorp, Liberty City Ventures, Fatima Gobi Ventures, Primal Capital, Wealthwell Ventures, FHS Capital, VN2 Capital, local family offices

Company Profile Company name: Cargoz

Date started: January 2022

Founders: Premlal Pullisserry and Lijo Antony

Based: Dubai

Number of staff: 30

Investment stage: Seed

TRAP Starring: Josh Hartnett, Saleka Shyamalan, Ariel Donaghue Director: M Night Shyamalan Rating: 3/5

Company Profile Name: Direct Debit System

Started: Sept 2017

Based: UAE with a subsidiary in the UK

Industry: FinTech

Funding: Undisclosed

Investors: Elaine Jones

Number of employees: 8



Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 First match: November 20

Final 16 round: December 3 to 6

Quarter-finals: December 9 and 10

Semi-finals: December 13 and 14

Final: December 18

ENGLAND SQUAD Team: 15 Mike Brown, 14 Anthony Watson, 13 Ben Te'o, 12 Owen Farrell, 11 Jonny May, 10 George Ford, 9 Ben Youngs, 1 Mako Vunipola, 2 Dylan Hartley, 3 Dan Cole, 4 Joe Launchbury, 5 Maro Itoje, 6 Courtney Lawes, 7 Chris Robshaw, 8 Sam Simmonds Replacements 16 Jamie George, 17 Alec Hepburn, 18 Harry Williams, 19 George Kruis, 20 Sam Underhill, 21 Danny Care, 22 Jonathan Joseph, 23 Jack Nowell

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin Director: Shawn Levy Rating: 3/5

Sarfira Director: Sudha Kongara Prasad Starring: Akshay Kumar, Radhika Madan, Paresh Rawal Rating: 2/5

SPECS Engine: Two-litre four-cylinder turbo

Power: 235hp

Torque: 350Nm

Transmission: Nine-speed automatic

Price: From Dh167,500 ($45,000)

On sale: Now

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Dengue fever symptoms High fever (40°C/104°F)

Severe headache

Pain behind the eyes

Muscle and joint pains

Nausea

Vomiting

Swollen glands

Rash

TWISTERS Director:+Lee+Isaac+Chung Starring:+Glen+Powell,+Daisy+Edgar-Jones,+Anthony+Ramos Rating:+2.5/5

If you go Flight connections to Ulaanbaatar are available through a variety of hubs, including Seoul and Beijing, with airlines including Mongolian Airlines and Korean Air. While some nationalities, such as Americans, don’t need a tourist visa for Mongolia, others, including UAE citizens, can obtain a visa on arrival, while others including UK citizens, need to obtain a visa in advance. Contact the Mongolian Embassy in the UAE for more information. Nomadic Road offers expedition-style trips to Mongolia in January and August, and other destinations during most other months. Its nine-day August 2020 Mongolia trip will cost from $5,250 per person based on two sharing, including airport transfers, two nights’ hotel accommodation in Ulaanbaatar, vehicle rental, fuel, third party vehicle liability insurance, the services of a guide and support team, accommodation, food and entrance fees; nomadicroad.com A fully guided three-day, two-night itinerary at Three Camel Lodge costs from $2,420 per person based on two sharing, including airport transfers, accommodation, meals and excursions including the Yol Valley and Flaming Cliffs. A return internal flight from Ulaanbaatar to Dalanzadgad costs $300 per person and the flight takes 90 minutes each way; threecamellodge.com

Emirates Cricket Board Women’s T10 ECB Hawks v ECB Falcons Monday, April 6, 7.30pm, Sharjah Cricket Stadium The match will be broadcast live on the My Sports Eye Facebook page Hawks Coach: Chaitrali Kalgutkar Squad: Chaya Mughal (captain), Archara Supriya, Chamani Senevirathne, Chathurika Anand, Geethika Jyothis, Indhuja Nandakumar, Kashish Loungani, Khushi Sharma, Khushi Tanwar, Rinitha Rajith, Siddhi Pagarani, Siya Gokhale, Subha Srinivasan, Suraksha Kotte, Theertha Satish Falcons Coach: Najeeb Amar Squad: Kavisha Kumari (captain), Almaseera Jahangir, Annika Shivpuri, Archisha Mukherjee, Judit Cleetus, Ishani Senavirathne, Lavanya Keny, Mahika Gaur, Malavika Unnithan, Rishitha Rajith, Rithika Rajith, Samaira Dharnidharka, Shashini Kaluarachchi, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi, Vaishnave Mahesh

Washmen Profile Date Started: May 2015 Founders: Rami Shaar and Jad Halaoui Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Laundry Employees: 170 Funding: about $8m Funders: Addventure, B&Y Partners, Clara Ventures, Cedar Mundi Partners, Henkel Ventures