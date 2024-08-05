Dubai's Sidara ends takeover bid of UK's Wood Group citing geopolitical and market risks

Dubai-based engineering company Sidara on Monday said it will not make a firm takeover offer for the British oilfield services and engineering firm John Wood Group, citing geopolitical risks and financial market uncertainty.

In May, Sidara raised its offer price to 230 pence per share, representing a premium of 52 per cent over Wood’s pre-bid share price.

But now, the Dubai-based company, which is also known as Dar Al Handasah, chose to no longer pursue the takeover “in light of rising geopolitical risks and financial market uncertainty at this time”.

Wood's board said it “remains confident in Wood's strategic direction and fundamental prospects”.

“As we look ahead, we remain focused on delivering our potential, including generating significant free cash flow next year,” the company said.

The announcement comes as a global market sell-off intensifies over fears of a US recession and a broadening of war in the Middle East.

Major indexes across the globe – including Japan's Nikkei, Abu Dhabi Securities Market and the US's Dow Jones Industrial Average – all were posting losses as of 7.30pm UAE time.

Markets in the GCC have been responding to the possibility of a potential spillover in the Gaza war, while US-based markets have continued their downwards trend following weak employment figures released last week.

Sidara's May proposal came roughly one year after private investment firm Apollo Global Management ended its own pursuit of Wood. Apollo Global Management made five proposals to take over Wood, included an offer of up 240 pence per share.

John Wood Group – also known as Wood – is headquartered in Aberdeen, Scotland, and provides services across energy and materials markets.

Shares in the company fell more than 36 per cent during trading on Monday.

The specs Engine: 3.6-litre, V6

Transmission: eight-speed auto

Power: 285hp

Torque: 353Nm

Price: Dh159,900

On sale: now

COMPANY PROFILE Company name: Almouneer

Started: 2017

Founders: Dr Noha Khater and Rania Kadry

Based: Egypt

Number of staff: 120

Investment: Bootstrapped, with support from Insead and Egyptian government, seed round of

$3.6 million led by Global Ventures



MATCH INFO Quarter-finals Saturday (all times UAE) England v Australia, 11.15am

New Zealand v Ireland, 2.15pm Sunday Wales v France, 11.15am

Japan v South Africa, 2.15pm

Company Profile Company name: Cargoz

Date started: January 2022

Founders: Premlal Pullisserry and Lijo Antony

Based: Dubai

Number of staff: 30

Investment stage: Seed

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Starring: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shantanu Maheshwari, Jimmy Shergill, Saiee Manjrekar Director: Neeraj Pandey Rating: 2.5/5

TEACHERS' PAY - WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW Pay varies significantly depending on the school, its rating and the curriculum. Here's a rough guide as of January 2021: - top end schools tend to pay Dh16,000-17,000 a month - plus a monthly housing allowance of up to Dh6,000. These tend to be British curriculum schools rated 'outstanding' or 'very good', followed by American schools - average salary across curriculums and skill levels is about Dh10,000, recruiters say - it is becoming more common for schools to provide accommodation, sometimes in an apartment block with other teachers, rather than hand teachers a cash housing allowance - some strong performing schools have cut back on salaries since the pandemic began, sometimes offering Dh16,000 including the housing allowance, which reflects the slump in rental costs, and sheer demand for jobs - maths and science teachers are most in demand and some schools will pay up to Dh3,000 more than other teachers in recognition of their technical skills - at the other end of the market, teachers in some Indian schools, where fees are lower and competition among applicants is intense, can be paid as low as Dh3,000 per month - in Indian schools, it has also become common for teachers to share residential accommodation, living in a block with colleagues

UPI+facts More+than+2.2+million+Indian+tourists+arrived+in+UAE+in+2023

More+than+3.5+million+Indians+reside+in+UAE

Indian+tourists+can+make+purchases+in+UAE+using+rupee+accounts+in+India+through+QR-code-based+UPI+real-time+payment+systems

Indian+residents+in+UAE+can+use+their+non-resident+NRO+and+NRE+accounts+held+in+Indian+banks+linked+to+a+UAE+mobile+number+for+UPI+transactions

Three ways to boost your credit score Marwan Lutfi says the core fundamentals that drive better payment behaviour and can improve your credit score are: 1. Make sure you make your payments on time; 2. Limit the number of products you borrow on: the more loans and credit cards you have, the more it will affect your credit score; 3. Don't max out all your debts: how much you maximise those credit facilities will have an impact. If you have five credit cards and utilise 90 per cent of that credit, it will negatively affect your score.