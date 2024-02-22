Reddit files for IPO after holding off for years

Reddit has filed for an initial public offering, confirming its revenue growth and helping to propel a still tenuous resurgence in US listings.

The San Francisco-based social media company, more than two years after first filing confidentially with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, submitted those plans publicly on Thursday.

Reddit will not disclose proposed terms for the IPO, including its valuation in a listing, until a later filing.

The company has been advised to consider a valuation of at least $5 billion in an IPO and could begin marketing the shares as soon as March, Bloomberg News previously reported.

The company is a high-profile addition to the year’s roster of newly and soon-to-be public companies. Thirty-four firms have raised more than $7.1 billion in IPOs on US exchanges since January 1, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Reddit could be 2024’s first major test of the market for a technology start-up backed by venture capital. The company, which has raised $1.38 billion, was valued at $10 billion after a 2021 financing round, according to data provider PitchBook.

Its listing will be watched closely by IPO candidates such as Microsoft-backed data security start up Rubrik and healthcare payments company Waystar Technology.

Reddit, founded in 2005, averaged 73.1 million daily active unique visitors in the fourth quarter, according to the filing. It became an icon of the so-called meme-stock era after a forum on the site, WallStreetBets, jolted the stock market.

“Advertising is our first business, and advertisers of all sizes have discovered that Reddit is a great place to find high-intent customers that they aren’t able to reach elsewhere,” chief executive Steven Huffman said in the filing.

“Advertising on Reddit is rapidly evolving, and we are still in the early phases of growing this business.”

The company will set aside shares in the IPO to be bought by users and moderators who created accounts before January 1, according to the filing. The number of shares to be allotted to them will be disclosed later.

Reddit had net loss of $90.8 million on revenue of $804 million in 2023, compared with a net loss of $158.6 million on revenue of $666.7 million a year earlier, according to the filing.

Its largest shareholder is Advance Magazine Publishers with 34 per cent of the voting power before the offering, the filing shows.

The offering is being led by Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group, JP Morgan Chase and Bank of America.

The company plans for its shares to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RDDT.