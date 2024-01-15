IMI makes new leadership appointments

Rania El Khatib has been named chief brand and marcomms officer and Sharif Badreddine will serve as chief revenue officer

Rania El Khatib, left, IMI’s chief brand and marcomms officer, and Sharif Badreddine, company’s chief revenue officer. IMI

Jan 15, 2024
Abu Dhabi-based International Media Investments announced two leadership appointments on Monday to support its growth plans.

The company appointed Rania El Khatib as chief brand and marcomms officer, and Sharif Badreddine as chief revenue officer, it said in a statement.

Both executives will report directly to Rani Raad, who was recently appointed chief executive of IMI.

"As IMI continues to grow, it is imperative for us to have the right expertise in place to propel our ambitious strategy forward,” Mr Raad said.

The new executives “bring a wealth of experience and a proven track record of strategic achievements that will fortify IMI's leading position in the industry”, he added.

Ms Khatib previously held the position of chief transformation officer at luxury retail company Chalhoub Group, before establishing her own consultancy.

Mr Badreddine brings more than 25 years of experience in the media and advertising industry. He served as the group director of commercial at MBC Group.

In his new role, he will lead the commercial team, driving product innovation and revenue growth, IMI said.

IMI is a privately owned investment company focused on building a portfolio of media assets across the globe. Its brands include The National, CNN Business Arabic and Al-Ain News, along with interests in Sky News Arabia and Euronews.

Updated: January 15, 2024, 1:43 PM
