United Printing and Publishing relaunch under new E7 Group name

United Printing and Publishing (UPP), the UAE-based security systems and sustainable packaging company, is relaunching under the new brand E7 Group.

As part of the company’s progress to become an industrial champion in Abu Dhabi, the new name will help to support its ambition to deliver the best customer services and products.

E7 builds on UPP’s legacy of using the best technology to create tailored solutions for customers across the region.

The new brand identity follows the recently completed business combination between ADC Acquisition Corporation and UPP in the region’s first special purpose acquisition company merger.

READ MORE Richard Teng: the former Abu Dhabi financial regulator named as new Binance chief

As a part of the deal, $3 billion was transferred to the company, which will be used to significantly accelerate E7 Group’s growth strategy focusing on secure systems and sustainable packaging.

The combined business began trading on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange on November 9 under the ticker symbol "ADC".

After the launch of the E7 Group brand, the company will trade on ADX under the new ticker symbol "E7" starting November 23.

“Our new corporate identity reaffirms our aspiration to become a leading national industrial champion,” said Ali Al Nuaimi, chief executive of the E7 Group.

“Through the years, UPP has built a reputation for operational excellence, trustworthiness and an unwavering dedication to providing our clients with the highest standards of delivery and service.

“As we transition to E7, we carry forward these values, preparing to embark on an exciting new chapter of innovation and growth as a listed company."

E7 comprises four key subsidiaries, including E7 Security, which is a provider of total security solutions that serve the banking, government, telecoms, retail, hospitality and transport sectors, and E7 Packaging, a sustainable packaging service arm of the business.

It also includes E7 Printing, which is one of the largest commercial printing providers in the region focused on the education sector, and Tawzea by E7, a comprehensive logistics and fulfilment services business.