UAE's Edge to unveil 11 new air defence products at Dubai Airshow

UAE defence conglomerate Edge will launch 11 new aerospace products at the Dubai Airshow that starts on Monday, adding to its portfolio of more than 159 systems and solutions.

Edge will showcase its air domain capabilities with the largest stand at the aerospace and aviation event, which takes place from November 13 to 17, it said.

“We also look forward to announcing several international partnerships with companies operating across multiple domains in the defence and civilian spheres, enabling the exploration of joint synergies for further growth through the sharing of knowledge, tapping into established advanced manufacturing ecosystems, and by bolstering our global supply chains,” Mansour Al Mulla, Edge group managing director and chief executive, said.

The new products and systems will cover tactical intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, logistics support, and sophisticated combat operations, Edge said.

“The Dubai Airshow is one of the world’s leading aerospace events and the perfect platform from which Edge can showcase its rapidly expanding portfolio of advanced aerospace, space, and air defence products and solutions,” Mr Al Mulla said.

The HT-100 is one of 11 new products that Edge will showcase at the Dubai Airshow. Photo: Edge

Set up in 2019, Edge specialises in building advanced technology for weapons systems, cyber protection and electronic warfare, with more than 25 companies under its umbrella.

The group has been expanding its portfolio as the UAE, the Arab world’s second-largest economy, focuses on boosting its local defence manufacturing capabilities and diversifying its economy away from oil.

Among the new systems that Edge is launching at the Dubai Airshow are three autonomous aircraft.

The new REACH-M is a fixed-wing medium-altitude long-endurance unmanned combat aerial vehicle designed for ISR and light ground attack operations.

The aircraft has a maximum take-off weight of 1,500kg and features autonomous capabilities such as automatic take-off and landing and pre-planned flight paths, and can fly for a duration of 24 hours with a maximum payload of 350kg.

Following Edge's announcement last week that it acquired significant shareholdings in Poland-based small jet aircraft manufacturer Flaris and Anavia, a Switzerland-based developer and manufacturer of innovative unmanned helicopter systems, the group will also showcase three aerial vehicles that will now be part of the group’s autonomous aircraft portfolio.

These are the SINYAR jet-powered aircraft, manufactured by Flaris, which can fly at 545 kph at an altitude of 30,000 feet, and can carry a payload of 450kg; and the compact HT-100 multi-role unmanned performance helicopter, manufactured by Anavia for ISR and logistics missions.

The HT-100 can fly for up to six hours at a speed of 120km/h.

The company will also introduce eight new missile guided munition and jammer systems at the airshow.