First Abu Dhabi Bank profit surges 70% in first-quarter on fee income

First Abu Dhabi Bank, the UAE’s largest lender by assets, reported a 70 per cent surge in its first quarter net profit, driven by a sharp rise in interest income and sustained momentum across all business segments.

Net profit attributable to shareholders for the three months to the end of March, surged to Dh3.9 billion ($1.07 billion), excluding Magnati-related capital gains recorded in the first quarter of 2022, the bank said in a statement on Thursday to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

Net interest income increased an annual 41 per cent to Dh4.4 billion in the first quarter, total assets increased 21 per cent to nearly Dh1.2 billion, and the bank attracted Dh80 billion in customer deposits in the period.

"Building on a record year in 2022 and prudent actions taken in the fourth quarter of last year, the notable improvement ... was driven by sustained momentum across all business segments and product lines, cost and risk discipline, and our proven ability to navigate evolving market conditions," said Hana Al Rostamani, FAB group chief executive.

"During the period, we remained focused on meeting our clients’ evolving needs, across all segments. Using our scale, specialisation, partnerships, and the transformative power of technology, we are building a bank fit for the future, centred around our customers."

