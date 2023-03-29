Apple to hold five-day Worldwide Developers Conference from June 5

Apple on Wednesday said it would host its five-day annual Worldwide Developers Conference online from June 5, although developers and students can attend some parts in person on the opening day.

The annual event helps developers to create apps by letting them interact with Apple engineers and try out new technology.

Hoping the week of June 5 comes around Swiftly! #WWDC23 pic.twitter.com/dXzVD9fCnJ — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) March 29, 2023

Last year, the company invited developers and media to watch the recorded opening presentation at its Apple Park headquarters.

The company in California is expected to announce new operating systems for its iPhones, iPads, smartwatch and Apple TV.

After the announcement, Apple’s price jumped 1.6 per cent to trade at about $160.20 a share at 2.50pm New York time.

Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of worldwide developer relations, said this year’s conference going to be Apple’s “biggest and most exciting yet”.

“WWDC is one of our favourite times of the year at Apple because it’s an opportunity to connect with the talented developers from around the globe who make this community so extraordinary,” Ms Prescott said.

The company is also expected to disclose the first glimpse of its augmented reality headsets, according to industry rumours.

Over the past few years, Apple has tried to diversify offerings to add to its bottom line.

On Tuesday, it launched a Pay Later programme in the US that will allow users to split their purchases into four payments over six weeks with no interest or fees.

How can you watch Apple’s developer conference?

Live streaming will be available through apple.com, the Apple Developer app on iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV, and YouTube.

Users can also access the on-demand playback available after the conclusion of the stream.