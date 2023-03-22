UAE’s Tadweer signs agreement to explore investment opportunities in Jordan

Abu Dhabi Waste Management, better known as Tadweer, has signed a preliminary agreement with Amman’s municipality to explore investment opportunities in the waste management sector.

Tadweer, which is part of Abu Dhabi holding company ADQ's portfolio, and the Greater Amman Municipality will evaluate potential partnerships and investment opportunities between the public and private sector in the UAE and Jordan, the emirate's media office said on Wednesday.

Both parties will also seek to share their expertise, insights and research related to waste management. They also plan to co-ordinate efforts to provide training and raise awareness in the field.

“The signing of the memorandum of understanding reaffirms Tadweer's commitment to establishing partnerships with local and global stakeholders in the waste management sector,” said Tadweer chief executive Ali Al Dhaheri.

“This partnership comes as part of our efforts to developing joint solutions, exchange knowledge and expertise based on world-class studies and research, and build upon the success stories and initiatives of both countries.”

In December, Abu Dhabi's ADQ, one of the biggest holding companies in the region, added Tadweer to its energy and utilities portfolio.

The portfolio includes Abu Dhabi National Energy Company the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, the Emirates Water and Electricity Company and the Abu Dhabi Sewerage Services Company.

Tadweer is the sole company handling waste management in Abu Dhabi.

It aims to develop an integrated waste management sector and extract value from waste to contribute to the UAE's sustainability ambitions.

“The agreement reflects our ongoing efforts to collaborate with entities in the private sector to develop solid waste management projects,” said Amman mayor Yousef Al Shawarbeh.

It will accelerate joint co-operation and drive knowledge exchange on waste sorting, recycling and management, he said.