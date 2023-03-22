Abu Dhabi's Mubadala co-leads $300m round for China's JD Industrial

Abu Dhabi’s sovereign investment arm Mubadala Investment Company co-led a $300 million series B funding round for China’s industrial supply chain technology company, JD Industrial, alongside global investment manager 42XFund.

“We are pleased to announce that we have closed our investment in JD Industrial, a leading industrial supply chain technology and service provider in China and a subsidiary of JD Group, one of China’s largest online retailers,” Mubadala said on Twitter on Wednesday.

The transaction was concluded through Mubadala’s China investment programme, it added.

Global technology growth fund 42XFund, which has been formed by Abu Dhabi’s artificial intelligence company G42 in partnership with Abu Dhabi Growth Fund (ADG), has a global presence in Shanghai, Singapore and Jakarta. It invests at the “intersection of deep technologies and industries of strategic importance to build a better future”, according to its website.

Mubadala, which is at the centre of the UAE's efforts to diversify its economy, manages more than $284 billion in assets globally.

In recent years, it has stepped up its investment in health care, technology, mobility, clean energy and life sciences as it expands its portfolio.

Earlier this month, Mubadala, private equity company Stone Point Capital and other investors said they were buying a 20 per cent stake in US insurance broker Truist Insurance Holdings for $1.95 billion. The deal values the sixth-largest insurance broker in the US and a unit of Truist Financial Corporation at $14.75 billion.

JD Industrial aims to drive industry transformation based on technology and to become one of the world’s largest industrial technology e-commerce platforms.