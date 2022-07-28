Multiply Group second quarter profit soars on strong performance of key businesses

Abu Dhabi-based Multiply Group, said second quarter profit soared from the same period a year earlier, as all the group operating units related to media and communications, utilities, ventures, wellness and beauty, and digital economy recorded healthy growth.

Net profit, attributable to the owners of the company shot to Dh98.71 million ($26.83m) in the second quarter from Dh156,000 in the same period last year, the company said in a statement on Thursday to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

The technology-focused investment holding company's revenue during the quarter reached Dh266mn compared with Dh4.8mn in the same period last year.

The group's half year revenue surged to Dh507m compared with Dh8.44m in the same period last year. The company's net profit attributable to shareholders in the first six months of the year was Dh389mn with investment and other income of Dh300m boosting profits further.

"Our subsidiaries continued to register robust growth. Despite the ongoing headwinds, we see a remarkable resilience across our portfolio,” said Samia Bouazza, chief executive of Multiply Group.

"Our outlook for the rest of the year is very positive, and we expect our profitability to accelerate" based on the group's strong operating performance, the current growth of the subsidiaries, and strong pipeline of potential investments, Ms Bouazza said.

"We will use our strong cash base to seek out further investment opportunities locally and globally as we capitalise on softening market conditions and identify opportunistic deals. Secondly, we will continue to deliver synergies and cost savings across our businesses through our operational excellence and digital transformation programmess."

More to follow..