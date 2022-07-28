DP World signs deals to develop new agri-storage and processing units at Jebel Ali port

DP World, one of the world’s largest port operators, has signed agreements with agricultural commodity processors Adroit Canada and Al Amir Foods to develop two new agri-storage and processing units at Jebel Ali agri-terminal to boost food security in the UAE.

With an estimated investment of Dh200 million ($54.45m), the new units will have a “singular ecosystem” for bulk silo storage and agri-processing, Dubai Media Office said on Thursday.

The units, which will be built over a quayside plot measuring nearly 100,000 square metres, will account for an estimated annual trade of Dh900m and contribute to Dubai’s strategic plan of boosting foreign trade in the coming years.

The project is scheduled to commence operations in two years' time and will be expanded further in phases, DP World said.

DP World will also invest in the technologically advanced grain and pulses automated material-handling and ferrying systems as part of the project.

“Our vision is always set on achieving the country’s national goals by supporting initiatives such as the National Food Security Strategy 2051,” said Abdulla bin Damithan, chief executive and managing director of DP World UAE and Jafza

“In alignment with this, we look forward to amplifying trade for the UAE and the Middle East by enabling agri-trade and through our new developments in the Jebel Ali Port.”

The UAE government has been prioritising food security and innovation in agriculture amid disruption to the global food supply chain because of the coronavirus pandemic. It has announced a number of projects to boost food security in the country.

Jebel Ali port in Dubai

“Once functional, the facilities will certainly take advantage of our capabilities, resulting in sizeable new trade volumes for Dubai and increased investments for the port and the free zone in Jebel Ali,” said Mr bin Damithan.

“Most importantly, through these projects, we hope to support the 'Make it in the Emirates' initiative and Operation 300bn, which aims to raise the industrial sector’s contribution to Dh300 billion by 2031.”

AD Ports Group, the operator of ports, industrial cities and free zones in Abu Dhabi, is also developing one of the region’s largest food trading and logistics centres at Kizad. The project is being developed in partnership with the UAE’s Ghassan Aboud Group.