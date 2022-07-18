Abdul Latif Jameel Energy unit and Harmony Energy start work on UK battery storage plant

Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV), part of Saudi Arabia's Abdul Latif Jameel Energy, has started building one of the UK’s largest battery storage projects in Essex, in partnership with local developer Harmony Energy.

Called Clay Tye, the plant will have a total power capacity of 99 megawatts / 198 megawatt-hours, making it "one of the biggest projects of its kind" under construction in the UK, FRV said in a statement on Monday.

“We are always looking for opportunities to spearhead the move to a more sustainable future,” said Fady Jameel, deputy president and vice chairman of Abdul Latif Jameel.

The construction “highlights our commitment to tackling climate change in a tangible and sustainable way”.

“Energy transition has always been a core priority for us and we are working ... with the right partners to develop an energy system that is more sustainable, secure and affordable,” Mr Jameel said.

The UK has been investing heavily in accelerating energy efficiency measures and is investing more than £6 billion ($7.2bn) in decarbonising the nation’s homes and buildings under its national energy security strategy.

Clay Tye uses 52 Tesla megapack lithium-ion batteries along with Tesla’s autobidder AI software for energy capacity exchange and project management.

Megapack batteries have a capacity of 15MWh and are connected to the Southern Electric Power distribution network, providing the capability to store energy from renewable sources and afford peak-time flexibility to the UK National Grid as part of the country’s continuing shift away from fossil fuels.

FRV and Harmony Energy expect the plant to be finished and operational during the first quarter of next year.

The project reflects FRV’s long-term investment plan to develop energy-storage projects globally in countries including Australia, Mexico, Chile and Spain, the statement said.

It follows the completion of FRV and Harmony Energy’s battery storage centre, Contego in West Sussex, which has a capacity of 34MW / 68MWh and the completion of FRV’s Holes Bay battery energy storage project in Dorset, capacity 7.5MW / 15MWh.

Last month, FRV also led a $10.5m funding round in Australian energy software company Evergen as part of efforts to support the global transition to a clean energy model.

Established in 2012, Abdul Latif Jameel Energy is an independent power producer and a service provider in the renewable energy sector. It has interests in 16 countries with capabilities in renewable energy, including solar photovoltaic, wind, waste-to-energy and environmental solutions, including desalination, water and wastewater treatment.

FRV, a renewable energy development company, expects to invest more than $1.5bn with the goal of doubling total installed capacity from 2 gigawatts in 2021 to 4 gigawatts in 2024.