Abu Dhabi to invest $2.72bn to double manufacturing sector by 2031

The Abu Dhabi government will invest Dh10 billion ($2.72bn) across six industrial programmes to more than double the size of the emirate’s manufacturing sector to Dh172bn by 2031.

This will be done by increasing access to financing, further ease doing business and attracting foreign direct investment, government officials said on Thursday.

The move is part of the launch of Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy to strengthen the emirate’s position as the region’s most competitive industrial hub.

READ MORE More than 30 industrial agreements signed during Make it in the Emirates Forum

The UAE last year launched its industrial strategy “Operation 300bn” to position it as a global industrial hub by 2031. The 10-year comprehensive roadmap focuses on increasing the industrial sector's contribution to the country's gross domestic product from Dh133bn in 2021 to Dh300bn in 2031.

The strategy focuses on boosting production in 11 priority sectors, supporting the growth of national industries, attracting foreign investment, modernising legislation and ensuring availability of dedicated financing for local industrial companies.

The UAE, the Arab world's second-largest economy, has already launched the national In-Country Value (ICV) scheme that aims to boost the private sector's participation in the economy, diversify output and localise critical parts of the supply chain.

More than Dh40bn has so far been redirected into the national economy through the ICV scheme. Currently, 45 government entities, seventeen leading national companies, and 5,500 local industrial companies are participating in the programme.

The UAE's industrial sector has grown rapidly over the past few years, despite global economic slowdown and pandemic-driven headwinds. Last year, 220 new factories went into service and began production as the government rolled out measures to improve the ease of doing business and ensuring the industrial sector's access to financing.

More to follow...