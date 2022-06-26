UAE and Germany to explore collaboration on clean energy sources

A senior level UAE delegation will visit Germany on June 28 to explore ways the two countries can co-operate in the area of clean energy, as the Gulf nation pushes ahead with its target of achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

The delegation, headed by Sharif Al Olama, undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, will include ministry officials and executives from Adnoc and Masdar to discuss energy opportunities, particularly in renewables and hydrogen, a ministry statement on Sunday said.

Several "promising partnerships" in the energy sector are expected to be signed during the visit, it said.

"The visit aims to establish sustainable co-operation mechanisms between the two countries, with the aim of maximising the benefit of the joint co-operation agreements signed by the two countries during the previous year," Mr Al Olama said.

"The visit will include introducing the benefits and services offered by the agreements to international companies in the energy sector in the two countries and the opportunities to build new and sustainable partnerships and ways to make optimal use of them."

The two countries signed the UAE-German Energy Partnership in 2017 to enhance dialogue and provide a framework for co-operation in energy transition.

They have also launched a bilateral Hydrogen Taskforce, to engage ministries, companies and scientists in a systematic process to boost the hydrogen economy. The countries aim to co-operate on upstream (joint production of green fuels), midstream (transport) and downstream (technology for industrial use) projects.

There are also two German-Emirati projects to produce green hydrogen already underway in the UAE, including one in Dubai and one in Abu Dhabi.

The UAE delegation to Germany will meet senior government officials and representatives of the private sector to discuss ways to enhance joint co-operation in the energy and hydrogen sector, the ministry undersecretary said.

Germany is a strategic partner for the UAE in the field of energy, especially clean energy, Mr Al Olama said.

The relationship between the two countries has recorded "great progress" over the past few years, he added.

The UAE is stepping up efforts to hit its target to reach net zero emissions by 2050 through a wide-ranging green strategy focused on a shift to renewable energy and the use of new technologies, which will help slash carbon emission levels.

The country will also host the Cop28 summit in 2023.