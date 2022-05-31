UAE and Israel sign comprehensive economic partnership agreement

The UAE and Israel signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Cepa) on Tuesday in a move aimed at boosting non-oil trade and investment between the two countries.

The trade and investment pact will push the value of non-oil bilateral trade beyond $10 billion within five years, Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, the UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Trade, said on Twitter.

“With the #UAEIsraelCEPA signed, sealed and delivered, we have written a new chapter in the history of the Middle East,” he said.

“Our agreement will accelerate growth, create jobs and lead to a new era of peace, stability and prosperity across the region.”

The agreement comes after the UAE and Israel normalised relations in September 2020, which led to dozens of initial pacts in sectors ranging from aviation to technology.

Israel and the UAE began negotiations for a trade and economic co-operation deal in November 2021, a couple of months after the Emirates launched similar discussions with India, with talks concluding in April.

Trade between the Emirates and Israel exceeded $2.5 billion in less than two years, of which more than $1bn was recorded in the first quarter of this year, Dr Al Zeyoudi said in Davos last week.

The minister said he expects trade volumes to exceed the $2bn mark this year. More than 65 deals and preliminary agreements have been signed between the UAE and Israel so far.

The agreement with Israel is forecast to boost the UAE’s economy by at least $2bn, he said.

The expectation, based on one of the surveys conducted by the Israeli-UAE Business Council, is that more than 1,000 Israeli companies are going to be based in the UAE this year, Dr Al Zeyoudi said.

The trade and investment deal, signed after several months of discussions, is Israel's first major trade pact with an Arab nation.

The agreement “builds on the strong foundations laid by the Abraham Accords,” Dr Al Zeyoudi said in the tweet.