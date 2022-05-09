Egypt's Paymob raises $50m from global investors including PayPal

Paymob, a Cairo-based digital payments service provider, raised $50 million in the latest funding round to fuel expansion in the Middle East and North Africa.

The Series B round was led by the US emerging markets investment firm Kora Management, PayPal Ventures and London-based Clay Point.

Completing this "significant fundraising with the support of renowned international investors ... is a major endorsement of the strategy we have implemented to date and the scale of the opportunities we can harness”, said Paymob co-founder and chief executive Islam Shawky.

Last month, Paymob began its global expansion with its entry into Pakistan. The company plans to enter Oman, Saudi Arabia and the UAE this year.

“Paymob shares our mission and ambition of advancing digital payments adoption — it has made impressive strides in supporting the growth and success of underserved SMBs [small- and medium-sized businesses],” said Ashish Aggarwal, director of PayPal Ventures.

“We’re honoured to be investing at a critical point in their journey, as Paymob scales game-changing solutions to bridge the FinTech gap for businesses across the Middle East and Africa.”

Founded in 2015 by Mr Shawky, Alain El Hajj and Mostafa Menessy, Paymob enables online and offline merchants to accept electronic payments from their customers using various products and solutions.

Egypt’s FinTech sector has been flourishing, thanks to the opportunity of a largely cash-based society, the support of new central bank regulations and an influx of investments.

Last year, Egyptian start-ups raised a record $491m in 147 deals and attracted the highest percentage of foreign investors in Mena, according to data platform Magnitt. FinTech accounted for 17 per cent of total deals closed in the country.

In the Mena region, FinTech start-ups recorded a 183 per cent year-on-year growth in funding last year as the Covid-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of cashless payments, Magnitt said.

“We are excited to partner with Paymob as they innovate at scale in the offline merchant acquiring and online payment gateway space,” said Nitin Saigal, founder of Kora Management.

“The Paymob team is leveraging key structural changes taking place across Egypt and the Middle East, as these economies evolve from being primarily cash-led to a digital heavy mode of transacting. We look forward to the road ahead.”

Other new participating investors in Paymob’s latest round included Helios Digital Ventures; British International Investment, the development finance institution of the UK government; and Nclude, the $85m FinTech fund managed by Dubai-based Global Ventures and financed by Egypt’s three largest banks.

Existing investors Egyptian early-stage venture capital firm A15, Dutch entrepreneurial development bank FMO and Global Ventures also participated. They had invested in Paymob’s $18.5m Series A round last April.

The Covid-19 pandemic helped drive growth in online payments as consumers turned to digital payment channels, forcing businesses to adapt. The number of merchants and Paymob’s monthly volumes grew four times year-on-year in December, the company said.

The payments provider has onboarded more than 100,000 merchants during the last two and a half years as part of its plan to reach one million small and medium enterprises across the region.

Paymob’s products include bank cards, mobile wallets, QR payments, card instalments, buy-now-pay-later and consumer finance. In November, the company partnered with MasterCard to launch the tap-on-phone digital payment acceptance service in Egypt.

The $68.5m raised by Paymob makes it one of the most well-funded start-ups in the region. Nasdaq-listed mass transit app Swvl raised $42m in 2019 in what was Egypt's largest Series B round then.

Last September, Egypt's MNT-Halan raised the largest financing in Mena at $120m.