Dyson denies air-purifying headphones are an April Fool's prank

Technology group says eye-catching design will help people who live in noisy and polluted cities

The Dyson Zone air-purifying headphones were designed in response to growing concerns about air and sound pollution in urban areas. PA
Neil Murphy
Mar 30, 2022

Dyson has been forced to deny that its new noise-cancelling headphones which include an air-purifying device is an April Fool's prank.

The British technology company has released pictures of the innovative filtration system, which it says is designed to help people who live in noisy and polluted cities.

But with April Fool's Day approaching, Dyson insisted the new eye-catching design is genuine after attracting puzzled reactions from social media users.

Called the Dyson Zone, the wearable device combines noise-cancelling, over-ear headphones with a visor that sits in front of the nose and mouth, delivering filtered air.

The company said the headphones were created in response to growing concerns about air and sound pollution in urban areas.

It cited World Health Organisation figures estimating nine in 10 people worldwide breathe air that exceeds its guidelines on pollutant limits, while about 100 million people in Europe are said to be exposed to long-term noise exposure above its recommended level.

The headphones are the result of six years’ development and more than 500 prototypes, Dyson said.

Compressors in each ear draw air through built-in filters and project two streams of purified air to the wearer’s nose and mouth through the visor.

The visor can be lowered when the wearer is speaking or detached completely when not in use.

A prototype of the Dyson Zone. PA

A prototype of the Dyson Zone. PA

Dyson said the headphones will go on sale in the autumn with the price yet to be confirmed.

“Air pollution is a global problem. It affects us everywhere we go, in our homes, at school, at work and as we travel, whether on foot, on a bike or by public or private transport,” said Jake Dyson, the company’s chief engineer.

“The Dyson Zone purifies the air you breathe on the move. And unlike face masks, it delivers a plume of fresh air without touching your face, using high-performance filters and two miniaturised air pumps.

“After six years in development, we’re excited to deliver pure air and pure audio, anywhere.”

Dyson products through the years - in pictures

Dyson was founded by inventor Sir James Dyson, above, in 1991, and has become known for producing innovative household appliances. Getty Images

Updated: March 31, 2022, 3:54 AM
