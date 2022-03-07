Dubai contractor Drake & Scull completes restructuring plan

Dubai-based contractor Drake & Scull International (DSI) has "officially completed" its restructuring plan after reaching settlements with a "number of creditors", it said on Monday.

The company's management has been notified by the Financial Reorganisation Committee (FRC) that the restructuring plan is complete after DSI achieved the required voting percentage [from its 600-plus creditors] for a consensual agreement, which exceeded two-thirds of the creditors’ claims in terms of the value of the indebtedness, the company said in a statement to the Dubai Financial Market (DFM).

"We are hopeful that Drake & Scull will return to the path of growth and prosperity in the coming years," DSI chairman Shafiq Abdelhamid said.

The financial restructuring is the second that DSI has undergone in the past four years. In 2017, a capital restructuring took place that saw Dh1.7 billion ($462 million) worth of shares cancelled to expunge historic losses and Dh500m invested by private equity firm Tabarak Investment for a strategic stake in the company.

In the third quarter of 2021, DSI also filed a formal application in Dubai Courts, requesting the company to be subject to restructuring procedures in accordance with the emergency provisions of the UAE Bankruptcy Law.

"We look forward to the decision of the Dubai Courts in regards to the submitted application and anticipated completion of the restructuring process," said Mr Abdelhamid.

As per the procedures and settlements DSI has reached with its creditors, along with the adoption of the financial restructuring plan that was initially approved by several of the major lending banks, the financial reorganisation procedures have reached their final stage, the statement said.

The procedures are in "accordance with the objectives stipulated in FRC’s decision on May 17, 2020 regarding the acceptance of the company’s request ... for the financial restructuring of its debts", it said.

DSI reported a sharp drop in net profit for 2021 to Dh23m, down from Dh94.8m in 2020.

The company said it "will make every effort for its stock to resume being traded on the DFM after the completion of the restructuring plan, followed by obtaining the necessary approvals".

"Any developments regarding the resumption of trading will be announced through the official channels," it added.