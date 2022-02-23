Louis Vuitton leverages new workshops to mix politics and business

Opening a new workshop in rural France isn’t typically a headline-grabbing event. Unless the country’s richest man is the host.

LVMH chairman Bernard Arnault, who is the world's third-richest person with a net worth of $157 billion, showed up in the Loire region with an A-list entourage that included French finance minister Bruno Le Maire as well as his 27-year-old son, Frederic, who heads the TAG Heuer watch business.

A throng of 70 visitors toured the two facilities, where Louis Vuitton will be making a variety of bags and eventually create 400 jobs.

The event highlighted how the chairman of LVMH can command the attention of France’s political elite by touting his company’s Made-in-France credentials. Louis Vuitton is a marquee industry for France, for which luxury fashion is a cornerstone of its economic and cultural heritage.

The new facilities are situated in the towns of Azé and Vendôme, where the site occupies an 11th-century abbey that was renovated at a cost of about €20 million ($22.7m).

The additional venues will help alleviate a supply crunch that’s reverberating across the industry as well-heeled shoppers clamour for handbags, belts and other high-end leather goods.

Just last week, arch-rival Hermes International said it wasn’t able to meet demand for its leather products that include the Birkin bags. Hermes plans to add three manufacturing sites in France through 2024.

There’s an “auspicious” economic environment in France, which is the most attractive in Europe for foreign investments, Mr Arnault said. “Our craftswomen often manufacture products that have wait lists.”

Earlier this month, a group of workers at three Louis Vuitton manufacturing sites staged walkouts amid a dispute over working hours.

Louis Vuitton settled on a labour framework last week that reduces the working time per week by two hours to 33 hours, as well as an average wage increase of 7 per cent, or about €150 a month, a representative for the brand said.

Workers at Louis Vuitton “are among the best-paid”, which keeps them loyal, Mr Arnault said at the opening of LVMH's new workshops.