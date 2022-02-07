Moody's assigns debut rating to Saudi Arabia's PIF

Credit rating agency assigns stable outlook to the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund

The Riyadh skyline. Moody’s rates Saudi Arabia’s PIF ‘A1’ in its first credit rating. Reuters
Deena Kamel
Feb 7, 2022

Moody's Investors Service assigned its fifth-highest investment grade rating to the Public Investment Fund (PIF), Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, in its first rating of the government-owned entity.

The agency assigned PIF an A1 long term issuer rating and an A1 baseline credit assessment (BCA) and a stable outlook on all ratings, Moody's said in a statement on Monday.

"PIF's A1 issuer rating and stable outlook are aligned with those of the government of Saudi Arabia (A1 stable)," Moody's said.

"The rating reflects its standalone creditworthiness ... combined with a 'very high' level of interdependence between the kingdom and PIF and a 'very high' likelihood of extraordinary support being provided to PIF from the kingdom if ever required."

PIF has evolved into becoming one of Saudi Arabia's main vehicles to grow the the country's non-oil economy and reduce its reliance on the hydrocarbon sector.

More to follow...

Updated: February 7th 2022, 12:12 PM
BusinessSaudi ArabiaPif
