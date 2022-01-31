UAE’s first driverless taxi completes initial phase of trials

TXAI, the UAE’s first fully driverless taxi service, successfully completed its first phase of trials, according to Bayanat, a geospatial, data analytics and artificial intelligence company, which conducted the process.

The public trials, which were fully compliant with regulations, took place on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi between November 23 and December 27, 2021. More than 2,733 passengers booked the service through the TXAI app, the G42 subsidiary said on Monday.

TXAI was the first autonomous driving project to be trialled on a public road in the capital.

“We are committed to continuing to work closely with the UAE authorities to build innovative transport systems by making strategic investments across the smart mobility value chain,” Hasan Al Hosani, Bayanat’s chief executive, said.

Bayanat is currently working closely with its partners and the UAE authorities to launch the second phase of the TXAI programme. The phase is scheduled for launch by mid-2022 and will include 10 TXAIs operating across various Abu Dhabi locations, the statement added.

The fleet is composed entirely of electric and hybrid cars. More details about the service can be found on the app.

Bayanat and Abu Dhabi’s Department of Municipalities and Transport teamed up in March last year to lead the development of autonomous vehicles.

Bayanat also worked closely with the Integrated Transport Centre and Miral Asset Management to run the trial, which was first announced at the Abu Dhabi Smart City Summit in November last year.

The TXAI app can be downloaded through the Apple and Google Play Stores. More than 16,600 kilometres of autonomous driving was accomplished in phase one of the trial, Bayanat said.

During phase one of the trial, riders could choose to go to nine points on Yas Island, which include Ikea, Yas Beach, Yas Mall, Yas Marina, W Hotel, Etihad Arena and Ferrari World, in addition to the waterpark. The full circuit was a 20km trip.

Trips were free during the trial and the company has not divulged the cost yet.

The top speed of the taxis was set at 90km an hour during the trial, but the cars typically do not go above 65 kph. A safety officer who sits in the driver's seat is there to intervene only if there is a problem.

Abu Dhabi residents can reserve rides by downloading the application and following the instructions that appear on screen. They have to be in one of the nine locations on Yas Island to book a trip, according to Mr Al Hosani.

WeRide, an autonomous driving technology provider, supplied TXAI with its full stack software and hardware solutions and operating and monitoring systems.

“WeRide is very excited to … bring industry-leading autonomous driving technologies and services to the UAE and the wider region. Together, we leverage the partnership to make greater impacts for a smart future,” Tony Han, WeRide’s founder and chief executive, said.

WeRide launched China’s first robo-taxi service in 2019 in Guangzhou. It is the first start-up in the world to hold driverless test permits in both China and the US, the statement added.