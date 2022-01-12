More than 35 companies to take part in Abu Dhabi EcoWaste forum

More than 35 companies from the US, Europe, Middle East and India will take part in the EcoWaste Exhibition and Forum next week in Abu Dhabi, according to the director general of Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre, also known as Tadweer.

The event will focus on “enhancing the sustainability through waste management and circular economy”, Salem Al Kaabi told media on Tuesday.

Waste management targets set by the UAE include treating 75 per cent of municipal solid waste by 2025 and 85 per cent by 2035, as well as reducing municipal solid waste generation to 1.4 kilograms per person per day by the year 2025, according to the organisers.

The three-day event coincides with the World Future Energy Summit at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, from January 17 to 19.

The forum will explore other key trends, including the circular economy, connected equipment and automation, waste to hydrogen, landfill reduction strategies and approaches to dealing with major waste sources.

Tadweer's projects that are in the pipeline until 2030, as well as future strategies of the company, will be discussed during the forum, Mr Al Kaabi said. The company is also planning to issue tenders for the construction of a waste-to-energy plant in Abu Dhabi, but he did not provide additional details.

Circular economy, making waste economically and environmentally sustainable and rethinking product packaging, managing medical waste during the pandemic, and using technology to map waste management services are among the topics that will be discussed at the forum.

Confirmed speakers for the forum include Daker El Rabaya, managing director of waste processing, treatment and disposal at Bee’ah; Ali Moidu, chief executive of Dubai Technologies; and Naseebah AlMarzooqi, director of studies, research and development at the UAE's Ministry of Energy and Industry, among others.