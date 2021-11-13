Tawazun’s investment arm SDF raises its share in Marakeb to 50%

The fund had bought 30 per cent of the autonomous technology firm in 2019

Abu Dhabi, U.A.E., October 17, 2018. Abu Dhabi International Boat Show 2018. -- Dubai Civil Defense speed boat. Victor Besa / The National Section: NA Reporter: John Dennehy
Shweta Jain
Nov 13, 2021

Strategic Development Fund – the investment arm of Tawazun Holding – has acquired an additional 20 per cent of Marakeb Technologies’ shares, increasing its stake to 50 per cent in the locally founded company that specialises in unmanned technology.

In 2019, SDF bought 30 per cent of the autonomous technology firm.

“Our further investment in Marakeb hopes to see additional improvement on several fronts, such as greater manufacturing and R&D capabilities, a wider market reach and network, and reiterating our support for Emiratisation by acquiring local talent,” Abdullah Nasser Al Jaabari, managing director and chief executive of SDF, said on Saturday.

He cited the technology owned by Sharjah's Marakeb as one of the main reasons for the fund’s decision to increase its investment.

READ MORE
UAE's Tawazun and UK defence exports department explore opportunities for co-operation
Tawazun plans four new regional centres to further boost the UAE’s defence industry

Tawazun, which is tasked with developing the UAE’s domestic defence industry, has been ramping up efforts to advance the sector as part of Abu Dhabi’s plans to boost the contribution of the non-oil economy to its gross domestic product.

SDF, which was established in 2019, is focused on the financial return and economic impact within the UAE’s strategic sectors through equity investment in local and international partnerships and developmental funding towards the Emirates' private sector.

Marakeb’s advanced technologies will help it achieve its goals and objectives and contribute to the UAE’s strategic technology sectors, the fund said.

“On joining forces with SDF, the extended support and funding thrusted our research abilities and performance, and consequently the development of our autonomous system from maritime applications to become a platform-agnostic system that has been applied to several aerial, ground and maritime ventures in the Middle East and Europe,” Basel Shuhaiber, chief executive of Marakeb Technologies, said.

Updated: November 13th 2021, 3:27 PM
BusinessTawazun Economic CouncilSDF
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Airbus slightly lowers 20-year forecast for aircraft demand
An image that illustrates this article Tawazun’s investment arm SDF raises its share in Marakeb to 50%
An image that illustrates this article Boeing in 'advanced talks' with customers on 777X freighter, executive says
An image that illustrates this article Global CEOs gather in Abu Dhabi for energy forum