DAE sees airlines 'returning to normal operations' despite 9-month profit slide

Airlines' recovery helped plane lessor improve its collection rate to 89% and increase operating cash flow by 33%

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES 27 August 2018- Interview with Firaz Tirapore, CEO of Dubai government backed Dubai Aerospace Enterprise at his office in DIFC, Dubai. Leslie Pableo for The National for Sarah Townsend story
Deena Kamel
Nov 3, 2021

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), one of the world's biggest plane lessors, posted a lower nine-month profit this year but said airlines are starting to resume normal operations, which has in turn helped improve its cash flow and collection rate.

Profit for the period fell to $90.5 million in the first nine months of 2021, from $167.3m in the same period last year, DAE said in a statement on Wednesday. Adjusted profit for the period stood at $128.8m, after adding back one-off debt redemption costs.

"Our financial results for the first nine months of 2021 demonstrate our continued focus in the leasing division on investing in new technology, fuel-efficient narrow body aircraft, sales of portfolio aircraft in the secondary market and extending further relief to our airline customers," Firoz Tarapore, chief executive of DAE, said.

More to follow...

Updated: November 3rd 2021, 9:55 AM
