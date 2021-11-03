DAE sees airlines 'returning to normal operations' despite 9-month profit slide

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), one of the world's biggest plane lessors, posted a lower nine-month profit this year but said airlines are starting to resume normal operations, which has in turn helped improve its cash flow and collection rate.

Profit for the period fell to $90.5 million in the first nine months of 2021, from $167.3m in the same period last year, DAE said in a statement on Wednesday. Adjusted profit for the period stood at $128.8m, after adding back one-off debt redemption costs.

"Our financial results for the first nine months of 2021 demonstrate our continued focus in the leasing division on investing in new technology, fuel-efficient narrow body aircraft, sales of portfolio aircraft in the secondary market and extending further relief to our airline customers," Firoz Tarapore, chief executive of DAE, said.

More to follow...