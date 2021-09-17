How Egypt is turning to electric vehicles to fuel its sustainability goals

Ayman Mohamed, founder of the Electrified consumer platform, charges his fully electric Fiat 500e at a station in Cairo’s Nasr City. Photo: Ayman Mohamed

A common sight on the congested roads of Cairo is black smoke billowing from the exhaust pipes of rundown minibuses.

Spotting an electric car, on the other hand, is a rarity in Egypt. Industry professionals estimate there are 1,000 to 1,800 electric cars on the road in a country with a population of 100.4 million.

But now the country is proactively taking steps to make transport more sustainable as authorities tackle the issue of air pollution, with the Egyptian government and the private sector stepping up investments.

Quote Is Egypt ready now? Of course not. But this all needs to happen simultaneously. It can’t be the production first or the chargers first. Hany El Kholy, El Nasr Automotive chief executive

The country plans to manufacture E70 electric cars locally starting in mid-2022 through a deal between the state-owned El Nasr Automotive Manufacturing Company and China’s Dongfeng Motor Corporation, with the support of the Ministry of Public Enterprise.

Private sector players, such as Infinity EV and the National Automotive Company (Natco), plan to increase the number of charging stations from fewer than 100 to several thousand within the next three years as they provide supporting infrastructure necessary for EVs.

“Is Egypt ready now? Of course not. But this all needs to happen simultaneously. It can’t be the production first or the chargers first,” Hany El Kholy, chief executive of El Nasr Automotive told The National.

“By educating people of the benefits of electric cars and preparing the infrastructure ... that’s when people will start buying them."

Major car makers have announced plans for a complete shift to electric vehicles, including Jaguar by 2025, and Mercedes-Benz and Volvo by 2030.

“The EV future is coming very soon,” Yasser Ibrahim, Natco's chief executive told The National. “It’s time to start. There is always a first time and always a first step.”

Reducing air pollution and climate pollutant emissions are a part of Egypt’s Vision 2030, in line with the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has championed a transition to a green economy and Egypt has been nominated to host the UN Cop27 conference in 2022.

Fifteen per cent of the country's 2021 national investment plan consists of green projects and by 2024, that will increase to 50 per cent, the Ministry of Environment said.

The E70 car from the Chinese Dongfeng Motor Corporation will be produced in Egypt in 2022. Photo: Ministry of Public Enterprise

Two years ago, the government decided to revive production at El Nasr, which was established in 1960 but shut down operations in 2009.

“The idea was to produce electric cars in line with the president’s green initiatives,” Mr El Kholy said.

In January, El Nasr signed two contracts with Dongfeng to rehabilitate its factory at a cost of 2.5 billion Egyptian pounds ($159.4m) and assemble the Nasr E70 electric car locally.

The company imported 13 E70 cars from China and started testing them on the road in August with drivers from Uber, which has committed to going fully electric by 2040.

El Nasr expects to produce 25,000 vehicles in 2022 – a total of 15,000 for ride-hailing providers and taxis, and 10,000 for government fleets and individual users – starting by using 50 per cent local components.

Production could increase to 53,000 cars within three years, moving to 100 per cent local components.

Pricing will range from 300,000 pounds to 400,000 pounds and the government is offering 50,000 pounds as a subsidy for the first 100,000 customers.

Infinity EV has 70 stations with 210 charging points in Egypt. Photo: Infinity EV

The government plans to create 1,000 electric charging stations this year and another 3,000 in 2022.

Currently, only Infinity EV provides electric chargers in the country.

“We sensed that if we start early, we’d have the edge to secure all the real estate that’s needed,” Shams Abdel Ghaffar, managing director of Infinity EV said.

There are 70 stations with 210 charging points in Greater Cairo, Alexandria, El Alamein, Ismailia, Hurghada and Sharm El Sheikh, and along major highways.

Infinity EV is in discussions with the government to help build an EV-charging network with as many as 6,000 charging points in the next three years, Mr Abdel Ghaffar said.

The company has been providing the service free but an approved tariff will soon be announced by the Egyptian Cabinet, ranging from 1.69 pounds per kilowatt hour to 3.75 pounds for fast charging on the major highways.

Yasser Ibrahim, chief executive of the National Automotive Company, which plans to issue green bonds and build EV charging stations. Photo: Natco

Natco, which has been Daimler’s partner for Mercedes-Benz in Egypt for decades, said it would start manufacturing electric chargers, establish charging stations and promote electrical vehicles in its showrooms.

The company last month said it plans a bond issuance of 1bn pounds, of which 60 per cent to 65 per cent will be green bonds.

“We are planning to introduce the EV culture, product and concept to the Egyptian market in co-ordination with the local and global changes that are taking place in the automotive industry,” Mr Ibrahim of Natco said.

The move is “one step on the road” to becoming more environmentally friendly and customer-centric as the company considers an initial public offering in the next two years, he said.

Mr Ibrahim did not specify how many charging stations Natco would build, but said “in a timeframe of 12 to 24 months, normal consumers will start to see and feel the availability of charging stations everywhere”.

The only original equipment manufacturers selling EVs in the Egyptian market now are BMW, Hyundai and Porsche, Mr Abdel Ghaffar said.

Otherwise, traders import electric cars from the US and Europe and “sell them here for a premium”, he said.

In countries such as Norway, which has the world’s highest number of EVs per capita, government incentives make the option cheaper.

The Egyptian government is following suit by providing a customs exemption and offering a cheaper alternative with its locally produced model.

Electrified, a one-stop platform for electric mobility connecting users and services, is selling used cars ranging in price from a 2015 Fiat 500e at 230,000 pounds to a 2020 Tesla Model S at 1.8m pounds.

New electric cars range from a 2019 Volkswagen e-Lavida for 390,000 pounds to a 2020 Tesla Model 3 for 925,000 pounds.

However, Electrified founder Ayman Mohamed says the prices are comparable to gasoline-powered cars in Egypt, which also sell at a premium.

“If I’m going to buy a BMW for 1m Egyptian pounds, I can buy a Tesla,” he said.

In the long term, consumers will save money, spending approximately 20 per cent of the operating costs of a normal car and zero maintenance.

Mr Mohamed said he founded Electrified to help consumers on their EV journey, starting informally through social media in 2018 and formally last year.

The Electrified community comprises around 300,000 consumers, with 70,000 to 80,000 “ready to convert” to electric cars once concerns such as finance, service centres and charging stations are resolved.

Australia (15-1): Israel Folau; Dane Haylett-Petty, Reece Hodge, Kurtley Beale, Marika Koroibete; Bernard Foley, Will Genia; David Pocock, Michael Hooper (capt), Lukhan Tui; Adam Coleman, Izack Rodda; Sekope Kepu, Tatafu Polota-Nau, Tom Robertson. Replacements: Tolu Latu, Allan Alaalatoa, Taniela Tupou, Rob Simmons, Pete Samu, Nick Phipps, Matt Toomua, Jack Maddocks.

Ruwais timeline 1971 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company established 1980 Ruwais Housing Complex built, located 10 kilometres away from industrial plants 1982 120,000 bpd capacity Ruwais refinery complex officially inaugurated by the founder of the UAE Sheikh Zayed 1984 Second phase of Ruwais Housing Complex built. Today the 7,000-unit complex houses some 24,000 people. 1985 The refinery is expanded with the commissioning of a 27,000 b/d hydro cracker complex 2009 Plans announced to build $1.2 billion fertilizer plant in Ruwais, producing urea 2010 Adnoc awards $10bn contracts for expansion of Ruwais refinery, to double capacity from 415,000 bpd 2014 Ruwais 261-outlet shopping mall opens 2014 Production starts at newly expanded Ruwais refinery, providing jet fuel and diesel and allowing the UAE to be self-sufficient for petrol supplies 2014 Etihad Rail begins transportation of sulphur from Shah and Habshan to Ruwais for export 2017 Aldar Academies to operate Adnoc’s schools including in Ruwais from September. Eight schools operate in total within the housing complex. 2018 Adnoc announces plans to invest $3.1 billion on upgrading its Ruwais refinery 2018 NMC Healthcare selected to manage operations of Ruwais Hospital 2018 Adnoc announces new downstream strategy at event in Abu Dhabi on May 13 Source: The National

Pearls on a Branch: Oral Tales

TEACHERS' PAY - WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW Pay varies significantly depending on the school, its rating and the curriculum. Here's a rough guide as of January 2021: - top end schools tend to pay Dh16,000-17,000 a month - plus a monthly housing allowance of up to Dh6,000. These tend to be British curriculum schools rated 'outstanding' or 'very good', followed by American schools - average salary across curriculums and skill levels is about Dh10,000, recruiters say - it is becoming more common for schools to provide accommodation, sometimes in an apartment block with other teachers, rather than hand teachers a cash housing allowance - some strong performing schools have cut back on salaries since the pandemic began, sometimes offering Dh16,000 including the housing allowance, which reflects the slump in rental costs, and sheer demand for jobs - maths and science teachers are most in demand and some schools will pay up to Dh3,000 more than other teachers in recognition of their technical skills - at the other end of the market, teachers in some Indian schools, where fees are lower and competition among applicants is intense, can be paid as low as Dh3,000 per month - in Indian schools, it has also become common for teachers to share residential accommodation, living in a block with colleagues

The Uefa Awards winners Uefa Men's Player of the Year: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) Uefa Women's Player of the Year: Lucy Bronze (Lyon) Best players of the 2018/19 Uefa Champions League Goalkeeper: Alisson (Liverpool) Defender: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) Midfielder: Frenkie de Jong (Ajax) Forward: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Uefa President's Award: Eric Cantona

Stamp duty timeline December 2014: Former UK chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne reforms stamp duty land tax (SDLT), replacing the slab system with a blended rate scheme, with the top rate increasing to 12 per cent from 10 per cent:

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

