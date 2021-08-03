IMF approves record $650bn in funding for fight against Covid-19 impact

IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva. The governing body of the IMF on August 2 approved a $650 billion expansion in the agency's resources to support economically vulnerable countries battling the coronavirus pandemic and the economic downturn it has caused. AP

The International Monetary Fund approved a record general allocation of $650 billion in reserve assets, known as special drawing rights, that aim to help member countries, especially emerging and developing nations, cope with the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The injection of SDRs is the biggest in the fund's 77-year history and is meant to help boost global liquidity, the IMF said in a statement on Monday. The allocation of SDRs will become effective on August 23. The last time the fund took a similar measure but on a smaller scale was in 2009 when it distributed $250bn in SDR reserves to member countries amid the global financial crisis.

The IMF's managing director Kristalina Georgieva called it a "shot in the arm" for the global economy during an unprecedented crisis.

"The SDR allocation will benefit all members, address the long-term global need for reserves, build confidence, and foster the resilience and stability of the global economy," Ms Georgieva said. "It will particularly help our most vulnerable countries struggling to cope with the impact of the Covid-19 crisis."

The SDR is an international reserve asset created by the IMF to supplement the official reserves of its member countries. The SDR is the fund's unit of exchange and is made up of a basket of the world’s five leading currencies – the US dollar, euro, yuan, yen and the UK pound.

While the SDR is not money in the classic sense because it cannot be used to buy things, it is an accounting unit for IMF transactions with member countries and a stable asset in those countries’ international reserves.

The new $650bn allocation is the equivalent to about SDR 456bn.

Of the $650bn allocation, about $275bn will go to emerging markets and developing countries, including low-income nations, the Washington-based lender said.

“We will also continue to engage actively with our membership to identify viable options for voluntary channelling of SDRs from wealthier to poorer and more vulnerable member countries to support their pandemic recovery and achieve resilient and sustainable growth," Ms Georgieva said.

One of the main options for members that have strong external positions is to voluntarily channel part of their SDRs to scale up lending for low-income countries through the IMF’s Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust (PRGT), the fund said. Concessional support through the PRGT is currently interest-free.

The IMF is also exploring other options to help poorer and more vulnerable countries in their recovery efforts. A new Resilience and Sustainability Trust could be considered to facilitate more sustainable growth in the medium term, it added.

The new SDR allocation was initially backed by the Group of 20 largest economies in April.

Reserves are allocated to the 190 members of the IMF in proportion to their quota. About 42.2 per cent corresponds to the share of emerging market and developing economies, of which 3.2 per cent corresponds to low-income countries, according to the IMF website.

The funds are needed to help countries free up resources for health care and social spending during the Covid-19 pandemic that has resulted in the worst economic crisis in 2020 since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

Motori Profile Date started: March 2020 Co-founder/CEO: Ahmed Eissa Based: UAE, Abu Dhabi Sector: Insurance Sector Size: 50 full-time employees (Inside and Outside UAE) Stage: Seed stage and seeking Series A round of financing Investors: Safe City Group

