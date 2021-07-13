Egyptian food delivery app elmenus raises $10m in new funding

Start-up secures money from US and local investors to finance its expansion into other African markets

Egyptian food-delivery app elmenus grew rapidly during the Covid-19 pandemic as movement restrictions prompted more people to dine at home. Courtesy elmenus.

Deena Kamel
Jul 13, 2021

Egypt's food delivery app elmenus has raised $10 million in a funding round by US and local investors, including New York-based hedge fund Luxor Capital that previously backed global food platforms Zomato, Delivery Hero and Glovo.

The investment is Luxor Capital’s first regional deal.

The pre-Series C funding round also included investments from Cairo-listed digital payments platform Fawry Group and Egyptian property developer Marakez, elmenus said on Tuesday.

The Cairo-based start-up will use the funds to expand across Egypt, invest in customising the app's user experience and develop data analysis tools to help its restaurant partners build their businesses through better understanding of customer preferences, Amir Allam, chief executive of elmenus, told The National.

"We are expanding to a lot of new cities within Egypt in our plans to be biggest dominant local player," Mr Allam said.

"We are investing in tools and data enablement for restaurants ... to understand their own data, which customers they can attract, the best-performing dishes and how they can improve."

Elmenus further plans to enter other markets in Africa in 2022 and open an office in Dubai to draw more talent, according to Mr Allam.

The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated a push by restaurants to manage their businesses more efficiently, with data tools offering them an opportunity to improve their performance, reach users through a targeted approach and scale up their marketing in the online food ordering segment, he said.

Elmenus, which claims to have more than 1.5 million monthly users, recorded a sharp increase in demand during the Covid-19 pandemic as safety precautions and movement restrictions prompted more people to dine at home and hastened a consumer shift towards online orders.

In February, the start-up secured an undisclosed investment from David Buttress, former chief executive of Just Eat, who is now also on the company's board.

The pre-Series C funding round is still ongoing and elmenus expects it to close "within the coming months", Mr Allam said.

More international investors than regional are joining the funding round and it is too early to reveal the total value of investments, he said.

The Fawry Group, which contributed $1m out of the $10m raised so far, will work with elmenus on digital payment services to serve more restaurants and customers via the app.

"One of the biggest opportunities in Egypt is that there is a lot of unbanked business, including restaurants, and from the consumer side there is a lot of digital enablement to be done," said Mr Allam.

The Fawry partnership enables the company to fill such gaps, helping both restaurants and consumers, he said.

The coronavirus crisis has honed the focus of restaurants on online revenue streams and on streamlining the cash collection process from aggregators such as elmenus, with digital payments easing that process.

Updated: July 13th 2021, 9:37 AM
