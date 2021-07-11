Agriculture specialist Sokovo to set up vertical farm in Dubai Industrial City

A vertical farm in Dubai Industrial City is set to produce thousands of tonnes of fruits and vegetables every year. AFP

Sokovo, a company in Dubai specialising in high-tech agriculture, is setting up a vertical farm in Dubai Industrial City to produce thousands of tonnes of fruits and vegetables every year as the UAE takes measures to boost food security.

The indoor farm, which will span more than 92,000 square metres, will grow fresh kale, spinach, lettuce, tomatoes and melons, among other produce.

It will supply food to hypermarkets, hotels and top chefs across the country, Dubai Media Office said on Sunday.

“Food security is a national priority, and the expansion of technology-driven sustainable farming is vital to build and scale resilient production systems that can grow fresh and healthy produce,” Saud Abu Al-Shawareb, managing director of Dubai Industrial City, said. “It also catalyses investment and employment opportunities that contribute to our knowledge-based economy.”

He said the agreement moved the UAE closer to achieving the goals enshrined in the National Food Security Strategy 2051.

The UAE government has been prioritising food security and innovation in agriculture amid disruption to the global food supply chain amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2020, the Abu Dhabi government said it would offer more than Dh110 million ($30m) in financial incentives to agriculture technology companies looking to set up operations in the emirate as part of its Dh50 billion Ghadan 21 accelerator initiative.

Last month, vertical farming company AeroFarms started construction in the capital on a 8,200-square-metre research and development centre, the largest in the world, aimed at advancing sustainable agriculture in arid climates.

Spread over an area of more than 5,000 hectares, Dubai Industrial City is divided into several zones with a focus on strategic sectors. The food and beverage site covers about 220 hectares and is home to more than 60 food and beverage manufacturers, including Barakat, Patchi, Almarai Group, Barakah Dates Factory and Lifco.

There are also a further 11 food production factories under construction, the company said.

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 258hp from 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.1L/100km Price: from Dh362,500 On sale: now

UAE v United States, T20 International Series Both matches at ICC Academy, Dubai. Admission is free. 1st match: Friday, 2pm 2nd match: Saturday, 2pm UAE squad: Mohammed Naveed (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Shaiman Anwar, Rameez Shahzad, Amjad Gul, CP Rizwan, Mohammed Boota, Abdul Shakoor, Ahmed Raza, Imran Haider, Sultan Ahmed, Zahoor Khan, Amir Hayat USA squad: Saurabh Netravalkar (captain), Jaskaran Malhotra, Elmore Hutchinson, Aaron Jones, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan, Jannisar Khan, Xavier Marshall, Monank Patel, Timil Patel, Roy Silva, Jessy Singh, Steven Taylor, Hayden Walsh

The Porpoise By Mark Haddon (Penguin Random House)



Company profile Name: Steppi Founders: Joe Franklin and Milos Savic Launched: February 2020 Size: 10,000 users by the end of July and a goal of 200,000 users by the end of the year Employees: Five Based: Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai Financing stage: Two seed rounds – the first sourced from angel investors and the founders' personal savings Second round raised Dh720,000 from silent investors in June this year

Fixtures Sunday, December 8, Sharjah Cricket Stadium – UAE v USA Monday, December 9, Sharjah Cricket Stadium – USA v Scotland Wednesday, December 11, Sharjah Cricket Stadium – UAE v Scotland Thursday, December 12, ICC Academy, Dubai – UAE v USA Saturday, December 14, ICC Academy, Dubai – USA v Scotland Sunday, December 15, ICC Academy, Dubai – UAE v Scotland Note: All matches start at 10am, admission is free

Most F1 world titles 7 — Michael Schumacher (1994, ’95, 2000, ’01 ’02, ’03, ’04) 7 — Lewis Hamilton (2008, ’14,’15, ’17, ’18, ’19, ’20) 5 — Juan Manuel Fangio (1951, ’54, ’55, ’56, ’57) 4 — Alain Prost (1985, ’86, ’89, ’93) 4 — Sebastian Vettel (2010, ’11, ’12, ’13)

MATCH INFO Europa League final Who: Marseille v Atletico Madrid

Stage 2 1. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) Alpecin-Fenix 4:18:30 2. Tadej Pogacar (SLV) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:06 3. Primoz Roglic (SLV) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06 4. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:06 5. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:08

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg

Profile Company: Justmop.com Date started: December 2015 Founders: Kerem Kuyucu and Cagatay Ozcan Sector: Technology and home services Based: Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai Size: 55 employees and 100,000 cleaning requests a month Funding: The company’s investors include Collective Spark, Faith Capital Holding, Oak Capital, VentureFriends, and 500 Startups.

If you go:

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

FA Cup fifth round draw Sheffield Wednesday v Manchester City

'THE WORST THING YOU CAN EAT' Trans fat is typically found in fried and baked goods, but you may be consuming more than you think. Powdered coffee creamer, microwave popcorn and virtually anything processed with a crust is likely to contain it, as this guide from Mayo Clinic outlines: Baked goods - Most cakes, cookies, pie crusts and crackers contain shortening, which is usually made from partially hydrogenated vegetable oil. Ready-made frosting is another source of trans fat. Snacks - Potato, corn and tortilla chips often contain trans fat. And while popcorn can be a healthy snack, many types of packaged or microwave popcorn use trans fat to help cook or flavour the popcorn. Fried food - Foods that require deep frying — french fries, doughnuts and fried chicken — can contain trans fat from the oil used in the cooking process. Refrigerator dough - Products such as canned biscuits and cinnamon rolls often contain trans fat, as do frozen pizza crusts. Creamer and margarine - Nondairy coffee creamer and stick margarines also may contain partially hydrogenated vegetable oils.

RESULTS 1.45pm: Maiden Dh75,000 1,400m

The Bio Favourite vegetable: “I really like the taste of the beetroot, the potatoes and the eggplant we are producing.” Holiday destination: “I like Paris very much, it’s a city very close to my heart.” Book: “Das Kapital, by Karl Marx. I am not a communist, but there are a lot of lessons for the capitalist system, if you let it get out of control, and humanity.” Musician: “I like very much Fairuz, the Lebanese singer, and the other is Umm Kulthum. Fairuz is for listening to in the morning, Umm Kulthum for the night.”

The specs Engine: 4-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: eight-speed PDK Power: 630bhp Torque: 820Nm Price: Dh683,200 On sale: now

Martin Sabbagh profile Job: CEO JCDecaux Middle East In the role: Since January 2015 Lives: In the UAE Background: M&A, investment banking Studied: Corporate finance

The biog Name: Dr Lalia Al Helaly Education: PhD in Sociology from Cairo Favourite authors: Elif Shafaq and Nizar Qabbani. Favourite music: classical Arabic music such as Um Khalthoum and Abdul Wahab, She loves the beach and advises her clients to go for meditation.

How to watch Ireland v Pakistan in UAE When: The one-off Test starts on Friday, May 11

