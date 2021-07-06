Egypt’s e-commerce business MaxAB raises $40m in new funding round

Egypt’s MaxAB, an e-commerce business that connects food and grocery retailers to suppliers, said it raised $40 million in an early-stage funding round led by Netherlands-based venture capitalist RMBV to drive its regional expansion.

The company’s Series-A round also raised funds from seven other investors including the International Finance Corporation, Flourish Ventures, Crystal Stream Capital, Rise Capital and Endeavour Catalyst, MaxAB said in a statement on Monday. Existing investors Beco Capital and 4DX Ventures also participated in the round, bringing the company’s total investment to date to more than $45m.

“Being backed by a diverse group of renowned and experienced investors will enable us to rapidly scale our operations across the Middle East and North Africa region and developing markets,” Belal El-Megharbel, co-founder and chief executive of MaxAB, said. “This additional capital will allow us to continue to give retailers the economies of scale our platform offers while serving many more new customers.”

Established in 2018, MaxAB serves local independent stores across Egypt, North Africa’s largest economy. The online B2B platform offers traditional retailers the convenience of dealing with one supplier, clear pricing, on-demand delivery and value-added services, it said. On the other hand, suppliers benefit from data-driven technologies to streamline the supply chain.

MaxAB will use the funds to grow across the Mena region, following plans for expansion to every key city in Egypt by the end of 2021.

“We are looking at a number of markets with dynamics similar to Egypt, where minimal adjustments to MaxAB’s existing operating model would be required to best serve retailers, as well as more mature markets with the infrastructure in place to support rapid scalability,” the company said in response to questions from The National.

It also plans to scale recently launched business lines such as embedded finance and a broadening of its supply chains. To drive this expansion, MaxAB will grow its workforce as part of efforts to position Egypt as one of the main tech hubs in the region, it said.

Lead investor RMBV, which manages several institutional private equity funds focused on North Africa with more than $400m of invested capital, focuses on three main consumer sectors of education, health care, FMCG and the digital economy, according to its website.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the unique structure of Egypt’s economy, with hundreds of thousands of shopkeepers and small businesses becoming the lifeline of our country at the time of crisis,” Ahmed Badreldin, managing partner at RMBV, said. MaxAB entrepreneurs have “created a transformative business with impressive growth that is a catalyst for financial inclusion and job creation”.

MaxAB serves more than 55,000 retailers, fulfilled more than one million orders and created more than 1,600 direct jobs in the past three years, according to the statement.

The business has grown more than fivefold year-on-year, fuelled by its ability to fulfil deliveries within 24 hours of orders being placed, Mr El-Megharbel said.

The company is leading a push towards embedded finance – banking-like services offered by non-banks – as part of its offerings, Ameya Upadhyay, venture partner at Flourish Ventures, said. Flourish Ventures, a $500m FinTech-focused venture firm, is backed by eBay founder Pierre Omidyar.

“MaxAB is set to play a central role in retailers’ financial lives – it directly boosts retailers’ profits by reducing the hassle and the cost of buying inventory and, with embedded FinTech products in its core offering, customers can easily buy more goods and pay for them seamlessly,” he said.

Egypt’s start-up scene is thriving. Start-ups in North Africa’s largest economy received a record $190m in funding last year, accounting for more than one fifth of every venture capital deal in the broader Mena region, according to data platform Magnitt.

MaxAB, which in Arabic means gains or returns, raised $6.2m during its seed round of investment in September 2019, according to its LinkedIn page.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Why it pays to compare A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30. Route 1: bank transfer The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate. Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount Total received: €4,670.30 Route 2: online platform The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee. Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction Total received: €4,756 The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

THE SPECS Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 258hp at 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,400rpm Fuel economy, combined: 6.4L/100km Price, base: from D215,000 (Dh230,000 as tested) On sale: now

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

Full Party in the Park line-up 2pm – Andreah 3pm – Supernovas 4.30pm – The Boxtones 5.30pm – Lighthouse Family 7pm – Step On DJs 8pm – Richard Ashcroft 9.30pm – Chris Wright 10pm – Fatboy Slim 11pm – Hollaphonic

Company profile Name: Tabby Founded: August 2019; platform went live in February 2020 Founder/CEO: Hosam Arab, co-founder: Daniil Barkalov Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Payments Size: 40-50 employees Stage: Series A Investors: Arbor Ventures, Mubadala Capital, Wamda Capital, STV, Raed Ventures, Global Founders Capital, JIMCO, Global Ventures, Venture Souq, Outliers VC, MSA Capital, HOF and AB Accelerator.

Januzaj's club record Manchester United 50 appearances, 5 goals Borussia Dortmund (loan) 6 appearances, 0 goals Sunderland (loan) 25 appearances, 0 goals

MATCH INFO Quarter-finals Saturday (all times UAE) England v Australia, 11.15am

Why does a queen bee feast only on royal jelly? Some facts about bees: The queen bee eats only royal jelly, an extraordinary food created by worker bees so she lives much longer The life cycle of a worker bee is from 40-60 days A queen bee lives for 3-5 years This allows her to lay millions of eggs and allows the continuity of the bee colony About 20,000 honey bees and one queen populate each hive Honey is packed with vital vitamins, minerals, enzymes, water and anti-oxidants. Apart from honey, five other products are royal jelly, the special food bees feed their queen Pollen is their protein source, a super food that is nutritious, rich in amino acids Beewax is used to construct the combs. Due to its anti-fungal, anti-bacterial elements, it is used in skin treatments Propolis, a resin-like material produced by bees is used to make hives. It has natural antibiotic qualities so works to sterilize hive, protects from disease, keeps their home free from germs. Also used to treat sores, infection, warts Bee venom is used by bees to protect themselves. Has anti-inflammatory properties, sometimes used to relieve conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, nerve and muscle pain Honey, royal jelly, pollen have health enhancing qualities The other three products are used for therapeutic purposes Is beekeeping dangerous? As long as you deal with bees gently, you will be safe, says Mohammed Al Najeh, who has worked with bees since he was a boy. “The biggest mistake people make is they panic when they see a bee. They are small but smart creatures. If you move your hand quickly to hit the bees, this is an aggressive action and bees will defend themselves. They can sense the adrenalin in our body. But if we are calm, they are move away.”

if you go The flights Etihad and Emirates fly direct to Kolkata from Dh1,504 and Dh1,450 return including taxes, respectively. The flight takes four hours 30 minutes outbound and 5 hours 30 minute returning. The trains Numerous trains link Kolkata and Murshidabad but the daily early morning Hazarduari Express (3’ 52”) is the fastest and most convenient; this service also stops in Plassey. The return train departs Murshidabad late afternoon. Though just about feasible as a day trip, staying overnight is recommended. The hotels Mursidabad’s hotels are less than modest but Berhampore, 11km south, offers more accommodation and facilities (and the Hazarduari Express also pauses here). Try Hotel The Fame, with an array of rooms from doubles at Rs1,596/Dh90 to a ‘grand presidential suite’ at Rs7,854/Dh443.

The specs: 2019 GMC Yukon Denali Price, base: Dh306,500

Engine: 6.2-litre V8

Transmission: 10-speed automatic

Power: 420hp @ 5,600rpm

Torque: 621Nm @ 4,100rpm​​​​​​​

​​​​​​​Fuel economy, combined: 12.9L / 100km

Match info Champions League quarter-final, first leg Liverpool v Porto, Tuesday, 11pm (UAE) Matches can be watched on BeIN Sports

Company profile Name: Back to Games and Boardgame Space Started: Back to Games (2015); Boardgame Space (Mark Azzam became co-founder in 2017) Founder: Back to Games (Mr Azzam); Boardgame Space (Mr Azzam and Feras Al Bastaki) Based: Dubai and Abu Dhabi Industry: Back to Games (retail); Boardgame Space (wholesale and distribution) Funding: Back to Games: self-funded by Mr Azzam with Dh1.3 million; Mr Azzam invested Dh250,000 in Boardgame Space Growth: Back to Games: from 300 products in 2015 to 7,000 in 2019; Boardgame Space: from 34 games in 2017 to 3,500 in 2019

Emergency phone numbers in the UAE Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

