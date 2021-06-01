Instagram reveals algorithm change after Palestine censorship claims

Instagram is changing the way content will be displayed amid accusations the social media platform censored pro-Palestinian messages during recent violence between Israel and Gaza.

The app prioritises original content shared in Stories over posts reshared from other people. Now, however, it will give both equal treatment, a representative said on Sunday, as reported by the BBC.

Quote We're looking at other ways to focus stories on original content through things like new creative tools

The current set-up has had a "bigger impact than expected" on the number of people who see content, but this new move is supposed to help posts on breaking news reach a wider audience, the company has said.

This comes amid accusations that Instagram had been suppressing pro-Palestinian posts during 11 days of violence between militant group Hamas and the Israeli military in which almost 300 people were killed.

Information about the eviction of Palestinians from an East Jerusalem neighbourhood was systematically removed from social media in May, said digital researchers who have collected evidence of the content takedowns.

Hundreds of posts and accounts documenting events in Sheikh Jarrah were deleted or restricted, the researchers said.

A lot of my IG stories regarding last night’s colonial violence in Sheikh Jarrah have been removed because they were considered “hate speech,” even though most of them featured no writing. I got another notification that my account may be deleted. — Mohammed El-Kurd (@m7mdkurd) May 6, 2021

In May, Instagram blamed a "technical bug" for the deletions, and apologised to users who were unable to "bring attention to incredibly important issues".

Now it's saying its policy of favouring original content is what actually caused the issue, as many pro-Palestinian messages were reposts, and that this was an unintended side effect rather than any attempt to censor opinion.

Employees within Facebook, which owns Instagram, even accused the company of bias against Arabs and Muslims amid the violence, according to a report from Buzzfeed News. The Financial Times also reported that up to 50 employees had raised concerns about claims of suppressing pro-Palestinian content.

A company spokesperson said the reasons behind the policy that prioritises original posts are that most users often have too many Stories to follow, and it believes they are "more interested" in original content from "their closest friends".

"It's also caused people to believe we were suppressing stories about particular topics or points of view. We want to be really clear – this isn't the case," she said.

"This applied to any post that's reshared in stories, no matter what it's about."

With a rise in how many people reshare posts, particularly to raise awareness of timely topics amid breaking news, the platform has acknowledged not giving this type of content equal treatment is not "getting the reach people expect them to" and that it is "not a good experience".

It is an issue that has been brewing for some time, however, and is not wholly about the Palestine controversy, it said.

While this move is something the company has said it's taking seriously, it is a shift that will happen over some time, rather than overnight.

"We still think people want to see more original stories, so we're looking at other ways to focus stories on original content through things like new creative tools," the company said.

What is an FTO Designation? FTO designations impose immigration restrictions on members of the organisation simply by virtue of their membership and triggers a criminal prohibition on knowingly providing material support or resources to the designated organisation as well as asset freezes. It is a crime for a person in the United States or subject to the jurisdiction of the United States to knowingly provide “material support or resources” to or receive military-type training from or on behalf of a designated FTO. Representatives and members of a designated FTO, if they are aliens, are inadmissible to and, in certain circumstances removable from, the United States. Except as authorised by the Secretary of the Treasury, any US financial institution that becomes aware that it has possession of or control over funds in which an FTO or its agent has an interest must retain possession of or control over the funds and report the funds to the Treasury Department. Source: US Department of State

What is an FTO Designation? FTO designations impose immigration restrictions on members of the organisation simply by virtue of their membership and triggers a criminal prohibition on knowingly providing material support or resources to the designated organisation as well as asset freezes. It is a crime for a person in the United States or subject to the jurisdiction of the United States to knowingly provide “material support or resources” to or receive military-type training from or on behalf of a designated FTO. Representatives and members of a designated FTO, if they are aliens, are inadmissible to and, in certain circumstances removable from, the United States. Except as authorised by the Secretary of the Treasury, any US financial institution that becomes aware that it has possession of or control over funds in which an FTO or its agent has an interest must retain possession of or control over the funds and report the funds to the Treasury Department. Source: US Department of State

What is an FTO Designation? FTO designations impose immigration restrictions on members of the organisation simply by virtue of their membership and triggers a criminal prohibition on knowingly providing material support or resources to the designated organisation as well as asset freezes. It is a crime for a person in the United States or subject to the jurisdiction of the United States to knowingly provide “material support or resources” to or receive military-type training from or on behalf of a designated FTO. Representatives and members of a designated FTO, if they are aliens, are inadmissible to and, in certain circumstances removable from, the United States. Except as authorised by the Secretary of the Treasury, any US financial institution that becomes aware that it has possession of or control over funds in which an FTO or its agent has an interest must retain possession of or control over the funds and report the funds to the Treasury Department. Source: US Department of State

What is an FTO Designation? FTO designations impose immigration restrictions on members of the organisation simply by virtue of their membership and triggers a criminal prohibition on knowingly providing material support or resources to the designated organisation as well as asset freezes. It is a crime for a person in the United States or subject to the jurisdiction of the United States to knowingly provide “material support or resources” to or receive military-type training from or on behalf of a designated FTO. Representatives and members of a designated FTO, if they are aliens, are inadmissible to and, in certain circumstances removable from, the United States. Except as authorised by the Secretary of the Treasury, any US financial institution that becomes aware that it has possession of or control over funds in which an FTO or its agent has an interest must retain possession of or control over the funds and report the funds to the Treasury Department. Source: US Department of State

What is an FTO Designation? FTO designations impose immigration restrictions on members of the organisation simply by virtue of their membership and triggers a criminal prohibition on knowingly providing material support or resources to the designated organisation as well as asset freezes. It is a crime for a person in the United States or subject to the jurisdiction of the United States to knowingly provide “material support or resources” to or receive military-type training from or on behalf of a designated FTO. Representatives and members of a designated FTO, if they are aliens, are inadmissible to and, in certain circumstances removable from, the United States. Except as authorised by the Secretary of the Treasury, any US financial institution that becomes aware that it has possession of or control over funds in which an FTO or its agent has an interest must retain possession of or control over the funds and report the funds to the Treasury Department. Source: US Department of State

What is an FTO Designation? FTO designations impose immigration restrictions on members of the organisation simply by virtue of their membership and triggers a criminal prohibition on knowingly providing material support or resources to the designated organisation as well as asset freezes. It is a crime for a person in the United States or subject to the jurisdiction of the United States to knowingly provide “material support or resources” to or receive military-type training from or on behalf of a designated FTO. Representatives and members of a designated FTO, if they are aliens, are inadmissible to and, in certain circumstances removable from, the United States. Except as authorised by the Secretary of the Treasury, any US financial institution that becomes aware that it has possession of or control over funds in which an FTO or its agent has an interest must retain possession of or control over the funds and report the funds to the Treasury Department. Source: US Department of State

What is an FTO Designation? FTO designations impose immigration restrictions on members of the organisation simply by virtue of their membership and triggers a criminal prohibition on knowingly providing material support or resources to the designated organisation as well as asset freezes. It is a crime for a person in the United States or subject to the jurisdiction of the United States to knowingly provide “material support or resources” to or receive military-type training from or on behalf of a designated FTO. Representatives and members of a designated FTO, if they are aliens, are inadmissible to and, in certain circumstances removable from, the United States. Except as authorised by the Secretary of the Treasury, any US financial institution that becomes aware that it has possession of or control over funds in which an FTO or its agent has an interest must retain possession of or control over the funds and report the funds to the Treasury Department. Source: US Department of State

What is an FTO Designation? FTO designations impose immigration restrictions on members of the organisation simply by virtue of their membership and triggers a criminal prohibition on knowingly providing material support or resources to the designated organisation as well as asset freezes. It is a crime for a person in the United States or subject to the jurisdiction of the United States to knowingly provide “material support or resources” to or receive military-type training from or on behalf of a designated FTO. Representatives and members of a designated FTO, if they are aliens, are inadmissible to and, in certain circumstances removable from, the United States. Except as authorised by the Secretary of the Treasury, any US financial institution that becomes aware that it has possession of or control over funds in which an FTO or its agent has an interest must retain possession of or control over the funds and report the funds to the Treasury Department. Source: US Department of State

What is an FTO Designation? FTO designations impose immigration restrictions on members of the organisation simply by virtue of their membership and triggers a criminal prohibition on knowingly providing material support or resources to the designated organisation as well as asset freezes. It is a crime for a person in the United States or subject to the jurisdiction of the United States to knowingly provide “material support or resources” to or receive military-type training from or on behalf of a designated FTO. Representatives and members of a designated FTO, if they are aliens, are inadmissible to and, in certain circumstances removable from, the United States. Except as authorised by the Secretary of the Treasury, any US financial institution that becomes aware that it has possession of or control over funds in which an FTO or its agent has an interest must retain possession of or control over the funds and report the funds to the Treasury Department. Source: US Department of State

What is an FTO Designation? FTO designations impose immigration restrictions on members of the organisation simply by virtue of their membership and triggers a criminal prohibition on knowingly providing material support or resources to the designated organisation as well as asset freezes. It is a crime for a person in the United States or subject to the jurisdiction of the United States to knowingly provide “material support or resources” to or receive military-type training from or on behalf of a designated FTO. Representatives and members of a designated FTO, if they are aliens, are inadmissible to and, in certain circumstances removable from, the United States. Except as authorised by the Secretary of the Treasury, any US financial institution that becomes aware that it has possession of or control over funds in which an FTO or its agent has an interest must retain possession of or control over the funds and report the funds to the Treasury Department. Source: US Department of State

What is an FTO Designation? FTO designations impose immigration restrictions on members of the organisation simply by virtue of their membership and triggers a criminal prohibition on knowingly providing material support or resources to the designated organisation as well as asset freezes. It is a crime for a person in the United States or subject to the jurisdiction of the United States to knowingly provide “material support or resources” to or receive military-type training from or on behalf of a designated FTO. Representatives and members of a designated FTO, if they are aliens, are inadmissible to and, in certain circumstances removable from, the United States. Except as authorised by the Secretary of the Treasury, any US financial institution that becomes aware that it has possession of or control over funds in which an FTO or its agent has an interest must retain possession of or control over the funds and report the funds to the Treasury Department. Source: US Department of State

What is an FTO Designation? FTO designations impose immigration restrictions on members of the organisation simply by virtue of their membership and triggers a criminal prohibition on knowingly providing material support or resources to the designated organisation as well as asset freezes. It is a crime for a person in the United States or subject to the jurisdiction of the United States to knowingly provide “material support or resources” to or receive military-type training from or on behalf of a designated FTO. Representatives and members of a designated FTO, if they are aliens, are inadmissible to and, in certain circumstances removable from, the United States. Except as authorised by the Secretary of the Treasury, any US financial institution that becomes aware that it has possession of or control over funds in which an FTO or its agent has an interest must retain possession of or control over the funds and report the funds to the Treasury Department. Source: US Department of State

What is an FTO Designation? FTO designations impose immigration restrictions on members of the organisation simply by virtue of their membership and triggers a criminal prohibition on knowingly providing material support or resources to the designated organisation as well as asset freezes. It is a crime for a person in the United States or subject to the jurisdiction of the United States to knowingly provide “material support or resources” to or receive military-type training from or on behalf of a designated FTO. Representatives and members of a designated FTO, if they are aliens, are inadmissible to and, in certain circumstances removable from, the United States. Except as authorised by the Secretary of the Treasury, any US financial institution that becomes aware that it has possession of or control over funds in which an FTO or its agent has an interest must retain possession of or control over the funds and report the funds to the Treasury Department. Source: US Department of State

What is an FTO Designation? FTO designations impose immigration restrictions on members of the organisation simply by virtue of their membership and triggers a criminal prohibition on knowingly providing material support or resources to the designated organisation as well as asset freezes. It is a crime for a person in the United States or subject to the jurisdiction of the United States to knowingly provide “material support or resources” to or receive military-type training from or on behalf of a designated FTO. Representatives and members of a designated FTO, if they are aliens, are inadmissible to and, in certain circumstances removable from, the United States. Except as authorised by the Secretary of the Treasury, any US financial institution that becomes aware that it has possession of or control over funds in which an FTO or its agent has an interest must retain possession of or control over the funds and report the funds to the Treasury Department. Source: US Department of State

What is an FTO Designation? FTO designations impose immigration restrictions on members of the organisation simply by virtue of their membership and triggers a criminal prohibition on knowingly providing material support or resources to the designated organisation as well as asset freezes. It is a crime for a person in the United States or subject to the jurisdiction of the United States to knowingly provide “material support or resources” to or receive military-type training from or on behalf of a designated FTO. Representatives and members of a designated FTO, if they are aliens, are inadmissible to and, in certain circumstances removable from, the United States. Except as authorised by the Secretary of the Treasury, any US financial institution that becomes aware that it has possession of or control over funds in which an FTO or its agent has an interest must retain possession of or control over the funds and report the funds to the Treasury Department. Source: US Department of State

What is an FTO Designation? FTO designations impose immigration restrictions on members of the organisation simply by virtue of their membership and triggers a criminal prohibition on knowingly providing material support or resources to the designated organisation as well as asset freezes. It is a crime for a person in the United States or subject to the jurisdiction of the United States to knowingly provide “material support or resources” to or receive military-type training from or on behalf of a designated FTO. Representatives and members of a designated FTO, if they are aliens, are inadmissible to and, in certain circumstances removable from, the United States. Except as authorised by the Secretary of the Treasury, any US financial institution that becomes aware that it has possession of or control over funds in which an FTO or its agent has an interest must retain possession of or control over the funds and report the funds to the Treasury Department. Source: US Department of State

Result

Qualifier: Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by eight wickets Fixtures

Tuesday, Lahore: Eliminator 1 - Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators

Wednesday, Lahore: Eliminator 2 – Karachi Kings v Winner of Eliminator 1

Sunday, Karachi: Final – Islamabad United v Winner of Eliminator 2

Result

Qualifier: Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by eight wickets Fixtures

Tuesday, Lahore: Eliminator 1 - Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators

Wednesday, Lahore: Eliminator 2 – Karachi Kings v Winner of Eliminator 1

Sunday, Karachi: Final – Islamabad United v Winner of Eliminator 2

Result

Qualifier: Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by eight wickets Fixtures

Tuesday, Lahore: Eliminator 1 - Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators

Wednesday, Lahore: Eliminator 2 – Karachi Kings v Winner of Eliminator 1

Sunday, Karachi: Final – Islamabad United v Winner of Eliminator 2

Result

Qualifier: Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by eight wickets Fixtures

Tuesday, Lahore: Eliminator 1 - Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators

Wednesday, Lahore: Eliminator 2 – Karachi Kings v Winner of Eliminator 1

Sunday, Karachi: Final – Islamabad United v Winner of Eliminator 2

Result

Qualifier: Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by eight wickets Fixtures

Tuesday, Lahore: Eliminator 1 - Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators

Wednesday, Lahore: Eliminator 2 – Karachi Kings v Winner of Eliminator 1

Sunday, Karachi: Final – Islamabad United v Winner of Eliminator 2

Result

Qualifier: Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by eight wickets Fixtures

Tuesday, Lahore: Eliminator 1 - Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators

Wednesday, Lahore: Eliminator 2 – Karachi Kings v Winner of Eliminator 1

Sunday, Karachi: Final – Islamabad United v Winner of Eliminator 2

Result

Qualifier: Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by eight wickets Fixtures

Tuesday, Lahore: Eliminator 1 - Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators

Wednesday, Lahore: Eliminator 2 – Karachi Kings v Winner of Eliminator 1

Sunday, Karachi: Final – Islamabad United v Winner of Eliminator 2

Result

Qualifier: Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by eight wickets Fixtures

Tuesday, Lahore: Eliminator 1 - Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators

Wednesday, Lahore: Eliminator 2 – Karachi Kings v Winner of Eliminator 1

Sunday, Karachi: Final – Islamabad United v Winner of Eliminator 2

Result

Qualifier: Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by eight wickets Fixtures

Tuesday, Lahore: Eliminator 1 - Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators

Wednesday, Lahore: Eliminator 2 – Karachi Kings v Winner of Eliminator 1

Sunday, Karachi: Final – Islamabad United v Winner of Eliminator 2

Result

Qualifier: Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by eight wickets Fixtures

Tuesday, Lahore: Eliminator 1 - Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators

Wednesday, Lahore: Eliminator 2 – Karachi Kings v Winner of Eliminator 1

Sunday, Karachi: Final – Islamabad United v Winner of Eliminator 2

Result

Qualifier: Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by eight wickets Fixtures

Tuesday, Lahore: Eliminator 1 - Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators

Wednesday, Lahore: Eliminator 2 – Karachi Kings v Winner of Eliminator 1

Sunday, Karachi: Final – Islamabad United v Winner of Eliminator 2

Result

Qualifier: Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by eight wickets Fixtures

Tuesday, Lahore: Eliminator 1 - Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators

Wednesday, Lahore: Eliminator 2 – Karachi Kings v Winner of Eliminator 1

Sunday, Karachi: Final – Islamabad United v Winner of Eliminator 2

Result

Qualifier: Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by eight wickets Fixtures

Tuesday, Lahore: Eliminator 1 - Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators

Wednesday, Lahore: Eliminator 2 – Karachi Kings v Winner of Eliminator 1

Sunday, Karachi: Final – Islamabad United v Winner of Eliminator 2

Result

Qualifier: Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by eight wickets Fixtures

Tuesday, Lahore: Eliminator 1 - Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators

Wednesday, Lahore: Eliminator 2 – Karachi Kings v Winner of Eliminator 1

Sunday, Karachi: Final – Islamabad United v Winner of Eliminator 2

Result

Qualifier: Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by eight wickets Fixtures

Tuesday, Lahore: Eliminator 1 - Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators

Wednesday, Lahore: Eliminator 2 – Karachi Kings v Winner of Eliminator 1

Sunday, Karachi: Final – Islamabad United v Winner of Eliminator 2

Result

Qualifier: Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by eight wickets Fixtures

Tuesday, Lahore: Eliminator 1 - Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators

Wednesday, Lahore: Eliminator 2 – Karachi Kings v Winner of Eliminator 1

Sunday, Karachi: Final – Islamabad United v Winner of Eliminator 2

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The biog Favourite food: Tabbouleh, greek salad and sushi Favourite TV show: That 70s Show Favourite animal: Ferrets, they are smart, sensitive, playful and loving Favourite holiday destination: Seychelles, my resolution for 2020 is to visit as many spiritual retreats and animal shelters across the world as I can Name of first pet: Eddy, a Persian cat that showed up at our home Favourite dog breed: I love them all - if I had to pick Yorkshire terrier for small dogs and St Bernard's for big

The biog Favourite food: Tabbouleh, greek salad and sushi Favourite TV show: That 70s Show Favourite animal: Ferrets, they are smart, sensitive, playful and loving Favourite holiday destination: Seychelles, my resolution for 2020 is to visit as many spiritual retreats and animal shelters across the world as I can Name of first pet: Eddy, a Persian cat that showed up at our home Favourite dog breed: I love them all - if I had to pick Yorkshire terrier for small dogs and St Bernard's for big

The biog Favourite food: Tabbouleh, greek salad and sushi Favourite TV show: That 70s Show Favourite animal: Ferrets, they are smart, sensitive, playful and loving Favourite holiday destination: Seychelles, my resolution for 2020 is to visit as many spiritual retreats and animal shelters across the world as I can Name of first pet: Eddy, a Persian cat that showed up at our home Favourite dog breed: I love them all - if I had to pick Yorkshire terrier for small dogs and St Bernard's for big

The biog Favourite food: Tabbouleh, greek salad and sushi Favourite TV show: That 70s Show Favourite animal: Ferrets, they are smart, sensitive, playful and loving Favourite holiday destination: Seychelles, my resolution for 2020 is to visit as many spiritual retreats and animal shelters across the world as I can Name of first pet: Eddy, a Persian cat that showed up at our home Favourite dog breed: I love them all - if I had to pick Yorkshire terrier for small dogs and St Bernard's for big

The biog Favourite food: Tabbouleh, greek salad and sushi Favourite TV show: That 70s Show Favourite animal: Ferrets, they are smart, sensitive, playful and loving Favourite holiday destination: Seychelles, my resolution for 2020 is to visit as many spiritual retreats and animal shelters across the world as I can Name of first pet: Eddy, a Persian cat that showed up at our home Favourite dog breed: I love them all - if I had to pick Yorkshire terrier for small dogs and St Bernard's for big

The biog Favourite food: Tabbouleh, greek salad and sushi Favourite TV show: That 70s Show Favourite animal: Ferrets, they are smart, sensitive, playful and loving Favourite holiday destination: Seychelles, my resolution for 2020 is to visit as many spiritual retreats and animal shelters across the world as I can Name of first pet: Eddy, a Persian cat that showed up at our home Favourite dog breed: I love them all - if I had to pick Yorkshire terrier for small dogs and St Bernard's for big

The biog Favourite food: Tabbouleh, greek salad and sushi Favourite TV show: That 70s Show Favourite animal: Ferrets, they are smart, sensitive, playful and loving Favourite holiday destination: Seychelles, my resolution for 2020 is to visit as many spiritual retreats and animal shelters across the world as I can Name of first pet: Eddy, a Persian cat that showed up at our home Favourite dog breed: I love them all - if I had to pick Yorkshire terrier for small dogs and St Bernard's for big

The biog Favourite food: Tabbouleh, greek salad and sushi Favourite TV show: That 70s Show Favourite animal: Ferrets, they are smart, sensitive, playful and loving Favourite holiday destination: Seychelles, my resolution for 2020 is to visit as many spiritual retreats and animal shelters across the world as I can Name of first pet: Eddy, a Persian cat that showed up at our home Favourite dog breed: I love them all - if I had to pick Yorkshire terrier for small dogs and St Bernard's for big

The biog Favourite food: Tabbouleh, greek salad and sushi Favourite TV show: That 70s Show Favourite animal: Ferrets, they are smart, sensitive, playful and loving Favourite holiday destination: Seychelles, my resolution for 2020 is to visit as many spiritual retreats and animal shelters across the world as I can Name of first pet: Eddy, a Persian cat that showed up at our home Favourite dog breed: I love them all - if I had to pick Yorkshire terrier for small dogs and St Bernard's for big

The biog Favourite food: Tabbouleh, greek salad and sushi Favourite TV show: That 70s Show Favourite animal: Ferrets, they are smart, sensitive, playful and loving Favourite holiday destination: Seychelles, my resolution for 2020 is to visit as many spiritual retreats and animal shelters across the world as I can Name of first pet: Eddy, a Persian cat that showed up at our home Favourite dog breed: I love them all - if I had to pick Yorkshire terrier for small dogs and St Bernard's for big

The biog Favourite food: Tabbouleh, greek salad and sushi Favourite TV show: That 70s Show Favourite animal: Ferrets, they are smart, sensitive, playful and loving Favourite holiday destination: Seychelles, my resolution for 2020 is to visit as many spiritual retreats and animal shelters across the world as I can Name of first pet: Eddy, a Persian cat that showed up at our home Favourite dog breed: I love them all - if I had to pick Yorkshire terrier for small dogs and St Bernard's for big

The biog Favourite food: Tabbouleh, greek salad and sushi Favourite TV show: That 70s Show Favourite animal: Ferrets, they are smart, sensitive, playful and loving Favourite holiday destination: Seychelles, my resolution for 2020 is to visit as many spiritual retreats and animal shelters across the world as I can Name of first pet: Eddy, a Persian cat that showed up at our home Favourite dog breed: I love them all - if I had to pick Yorkshire terrier for small dogs and St Bernard's for big

The biog Favourite food: Tabbouleh, greek salad and sushi Favourite TV show: That 70s Show Favourite animal: Ferrets, they are smart, sensitive, playful and loving Favourite holiday destination: Seychelles, my resolution for 2020 is to visit as many spiritual retreats and animal shelters across the world as I can Name of first pet: Eddy, a Persian cat that showed up at our home Favourite dog breed: I love them all - if I had to pick Yorkshire terrier for small dogs and St Bernard's for big

The biog Favourite food: Tabbouleh, greek salad and sushi Favourite TV show: That 70s Show Favourite animal: Ferrets, they are smart, sensitive, playful and loving Favourite holiday destination: Seychelles, my resolution for 2020 is to visit as many spiritual retreats and animal shelters across the world as I can Name of first pet: Eddy, a Persian cat that showed up at our home Favourite dog breed: I love them all - if I had to pick Yorkshire terrier for small dogs and St Bernard's for big

The biog Favourite food: Tabbouleh, greek salad and sushi Favourite TV show: That 70s Show Favourite animal: Ferrets, they are smart, sensitive, playful and loving Favourite holiday destination: Seychelles, my resolution for 2020 is to visit as many spiritual retreats and animal shelters across the world as I can Name of first pet: Eddy, a Persian cat that showed up at our home Favourite dog breed: I love them all - if I had to pick Yorkshire terrier for small dogs and St Bernard's for big

The biog Favourite food: Tabbouleh, greek salad and sushi Favourite TV show: That 70s Show Favourite animal: Ferrets, they are smart, sensitive, playful and loving Favourite holiday destination: Seychelles, my resolution for 2020 is to visit as many spiritual retreats and animal shelters across the world as I can Name of first pet: Eddy, a Persian cat that showed up at our home Favourite dog breed: I love them all - if I had to pick Yorkshire terrier for small dogs and St Bernard's for big

As it stands in Pool A 1. Japan - Played 3, Won 3, Points 14 2. Ireland - Played 3, Won 2, Lost 1, Points 11 3. Scotland - Played 2, Won 1, Lost 1, Points 5 Remaining fixtures Scotland v Russia – Wednesday, 11.15am Ireland v Samoa – Saturday, 2.45pm Japan v Scotland – Sunday, 2.45pm

As it stands in Pool A 1. Japan - Played 3, Won 3, Points 14 2. Ireland - Played 3, Won 2, Lost 1, Points 11 3. Scotland - Played 2, Won 1, Lost 1, Points 5 Remaining fixtures Scotland v Russia – Wednesday, 11.15am Ireland v Samoa – Saturday, 2.45pm Japan v Scotland – Sunday, 2.45pm

As it stands in Pool A 1. Japan - Played 3, Won 3, Points 14 2. Ireland - Played 3, Won 2, Lost 1, Points 11 3. Scotland - Played 2, Won 1, Lost 1, Points 5 Remaining fixtures Scotland v Russia – Wednesday, 11.15am Ireland v Samoa – Saturday, 2.45pm Japan v Scotland – Sunday, 2.45pm

As it stands in Pool A 1. Japan - Played 3, Won 3, Points 14 2. Ireland - Played 3, Won 2, Lost 1, Points 11 3. Scotland - Played 2, Won 1, Lost 1, Points 5 Remaining fixtures Scotland v Russia – Wednesday, 11.15am Ireland v Samoa – Saturday, 2.45pm Japan v Scotland – Sunday, 2.45pm

As it stands in Pool A 1. Japan - Played 3, Won 3, Points 14 2. Ireland - Played 3, Won 2, Lost 1, Points 11 3. Scotland - Played 2, Won 1, Lost 1, Points 5 Remaining fixtures Scotland v Russia – Wednesday, 11.15am Ireland v Samoa – Saturday, 2.45pm Japan v Scotland – Sunday, 2.45pm

As it stands in Pool A 1. Japan - Played 3, Won 3, Points 14 2. Ireland - Played 3, Won 2, Lost 1, Points 11 3. Scotland - Played 2, Won 1, Lost 1, Points 5 Remaining fixtures Scotland v Russia – Wednesday, 11.15am Ireland v Samoa – Saturday, 2.45pm Japan v Scotland – Sunday, 2.45pm

As it stands in Pool A 1. Japan - Played 3, Won 3, Points 14 2. Ireland - Played 3, Won 2, Lost 1, Points 11 3. Scotland - Played 2, Won 1, Lost 1, Points 5 Remaining fixtures Scotland v Russia – Wednesday, 11.15am Ireland v Samoa – Saturday, 2.45pm Japan v Scotland – Sunday, 2.45pm

As it stands in Pool A 1. Japan - Played 3, Won 3, Points 14 2. Ireland - Played 3, Won 2, Lost 1, Points 11 3. Scotland - Played 2, Won 1, Lost 1, Points 5 Remaining fixtures Scotland v Russia – Wednesday, 11.15am Ireland v Samoa – Saturday, 2.45pm Japan v Scotland – Sunday, 2.45pm

As it stands in Pool A 1. Japan - Played 3, Won 3, Points 14 2. Ireland - Played 3, Won 2, Lost 1, Points 11 3. Scotland - Played 2, Won 1, Lost 1, Points 5 Remaining fixtures Scotland v Russia – Wednesday, 11.15am Ireland v Samoa – Saturday, 2.45pm Japan v Scotland – Sunday, 2.45pm

As it stands in Pool A 1. Japan - Played 3, Won 3, Points 14 2. Ireland - Played 3, Won 2, Lost 1, Points 11 3. Scotland - Played 2, Won 1, Lost 1, Points 5 Remaining fixtures Scotland v Russia – Wednesday, 11.15am Ireland v Samoa – Saturday, 2.45pm Japan v Scotland – Sunday, 2.45pm

As it stands in Pool A 1. Japan - Played 3, Won 3, Points 14 2. Ireland - Played 3, Won 2, Lost 1, Points 11 3. Scotland - Played 2, Won 1, Lost 1, Points 5 Remaining fixtures Scotland v Russia – Wednesday, 11.15am Ireland v Samoa – Saturday, 2.45pm Japan v Scotland – Sunday, 2.45pm

As it stands in Pool A 1. Japan - Played 3, Won 3, Points 14 2. Ireland - Played 3, Won 2, Lost 1, Points 11 3. Scotland - Played 2, Won 1, Lost 1, Points 5 Remaining fixtures Scotland v Russia – Wednesday, 11.15am Ireland v Samoa – Saturday, 2.45pm Japan v Scotland – Sunday, 2.45pm

As it stands in Pool A 1. Japan - Played 3, Won 3, Points 14 2. Ireland - Played 3, Won 2, Lost 1, Points 11 3. Scotland - Played 2, Won 1, Lost 1, Points 5 Remaining fixtures Scotland v Russia – Wednesday, 11.15am Ireland v Samoa – Saturday, 2.45pm Japan v Scotland – Sunday, 2.45pm

As it stands in Pool A 1. Japan - Played 3, Won 3, Points 14 2. Ireland - Played 3, Won 2, Lost 1, Points 11 3. Scotland - Played 2, Won 1, Lost 1, Points 5 Remaining fixtures Scotland v Russia – Wednesday, 11.15am Ireland v Samoa – Saturday, 2.45pm Japan v Scotland – Sunday, 2.45pm

As it stands in Pool A 1. Japan - Played 3, Won 3, Points 14 2. Ireland - Played 3, Won 2, Lost 1, Points 11 3. Scotland - Played 2, Won 1, Lost 1, Points 5 Remaining fixtures Scotland v Russia – Wednesday, 11.15am Ireland v Samoa – Saturday, 2.45pm Japan v Scotland – Sunday, 2.45pm