How an Algerian prank show horrified a nation, accused of exploiting the poor

An Algerian prank show was yanked off the air this week after a barrage of viewer complaints.

Having premiered on the first day of Ramadan on Friday, April 24, Ana Wa Rajli (Me and My Man) was set up as a mix between a candid camera and dating show.

Each episode hosts unsuspecting and financially struggling single males who think they are taking part in a variety show.

Things take a turn into uncomfortable territory when the host begins to ask about the qualities the men are looking for in a wife.

The cringe-worthy moment arrives when the man discovers the “grand prize” he is competing for is a spouse “who has her own house and salary".

Suddenly, a woman – who is part of the production – appears from the shadows and sits on the couch next to the contestant. "Congratulations," host Mohammed bin Yahya says to his mortified guest, as the woman fits all the categories he is looking for.

By the time the man finds out it is all a joke, the damage is done. They are utterly humiliated.

In the two episodes shown before the plug was pulled on the show, contestants expressed emotions ranging from fleeting joy to embarrassment.

Accusations of misogyny and exploitation of the poor

After its premiere on the Algerian channel Numidia TV, outraged fans took to social media to lambast the show with accusations of misogyny and exploitation of the poor.

The backlash was so fierce that Algeria’s broadcasting authority issued a warning on Sunday, April 26 to the channel.

The remaining episodes in the 30-part series were scrapped after Numidia TV decided to halt airing the series that same day.

'Ana Wa Rajli' host Mohammed Bin Yahya makes a public apology. YouTube

In an effort to stem the criticism, host bin Yahya appeared on the channel's news programme on Monday, April 27, saying the motive of the show was benign.

"I am here to make you understand the idea behind the candid camera show that we presented," he said. "We did this show with the right intentions and not to humiliate or hurt people."

Bin Yahya said if he has offended anyone, "I ask for forgiveness from all Algerians, big and small."

Does this spell trouble for notorious Egyptian prankster Ramez Galal?

Ana Wa Rajli is not the only prank show with controversy this Ramadan.

Once again, Egyptian comic Ramez Galal has come under fire for his latest series Ramez Galal Majnoon Rasmi (Ramez Galal, Certifiably Insane). Aired nightly on MBC, the show has celebrities arrive at the Dubai studio under the guise of taking part in a new interview series. They are then strapped in a chair that turns into a 360° gyrating roller-coaster that sends them flying around the set.

In the first episode, Galal sprayed Egyptian actress Ghada Adel’s hair and face with spray paint, then submerged her in a tank full of crabs, throwing snakes at her, and making her sing "Ramez Galal is a YouTube star", threatening her as if she were his hostage.

Such was the confronting nature of the content that Egypt’s Abbasiya Mental Health Hospital urged families to restrict children from viewing the programme due to its disturbing images.

MBC responded to the criticism on its ET Bil Arabi entertainment news show on Sunday, April 27, saying its internal polling indicates the show is the most viewed this Ramadan, so far.

Furthermore, unlike Ana Wa Rajli, MBC said that each episode of Ramez Galal Majnoon Rasmi was aired after the approval of the guest.

Read more:

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 720hp Torque: 770Nm Price: Dh1,100,000 On sale: now

Milestones on the road to union 1970 October 26: Bahrain withdraws from a proposal to create a federation of nine with the seven Trucial States and Qatar. December: Ahmed Al Suwaidi visits New York to discuss potential UN membership. 1971 March 1: Alex Douglas Hume, Conservative foreign secretary confirms that Britain will leave the Gulf and “strongly supports” the creation of a Union of Arab Emirates. July 12: Historic meeting at which Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid make a binding agreement to create what will become the UAE. July 18: It is announced that the UAE will be formed from six emirates, with a proposed constitution signed. RAK is not yet part of the agreement. August 6: The fifth anniversary of Sheikh Zayed becoming Ruler of Abu Dhabi, with official celebrations deferred until later in the year. August 15: Bahrain becomes independent. September 3: Qatar becomes independent. November 23-25: Meeting with Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid and senior British officials to fix December 2 as date of creation of the UAE. November 29: At 5.30pm Iranian forces seize the Greater and Lesser Tunbs by force. November 30: Despite a power sharing agreement, Tehran takes full control of Abu Musa. November 31: UK officials visit all six participating Emirates to formally end the Trucial States treaties December 2: 11am, Dubai. New Supreme Council formally elects Sheikh Zayed as President. Treaty of Friendship signed with the UK. 11.30am. Flag raising ceremony at Union House and Al Manhal Palace in Abu Dhabi witnessed by Sheikh Khalifa, then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. December 6: Arab League formally admits the UAE. The first British Ambassador presents his credentials to Sheikh Zayed. December 9: UAE joins the United Nations.

