Fixing a leak

It’s unquestionably the most topical film of the year. Bill Condon’s The Fifth Estate, the story of Julian Assange and WikiLeaks, arrives at a time when the controversial Australian and his whistle-blowing website are rarely far from the headlines. “It’s a very present phenomenon,” says Daniel Brühl, one of the film’s stars. “There’s always something going on in the world related to WikiLeaks.”

So much so, it’s almost impossible for Condon’s film to keep up. This year alone, there’s been the site’s support for the ex-CIA employee Edward Snowden, who disclosed classified details of several top-secret US and British mass surveillance programmes. Then there was the fate of Bradley Manning, who was sentenced to 35 years in prison in July for mailing 250,000 diplomatic US cables to WikiLeaks.

The film details this alongside Assange’s fractured relationship with his German colleague Daniel Domscheit-Berg (Brühl). Playing the white-haired Assange is the 37-year-old British actor Benedict Cumberbatch.

“I’m thrilled with it,” he says. “I think Bill has made a beautiful film; it’s incredibly balanced. It’s entertaining as well as intriguing. And what it should do is ignite a debate – hopefully it will do that.”

Whether it will remains to be seen; the film has not fared well in America – the US$26 million (Dh95m) project taking just $1.7m from 1,769 cinemas, making it the worst debut for a film opening on more than 1,500 screens this year. As if to rub salt into the wound, WikiLeaks simultaneously released, online, Mediastan, a documentary about a group of the website’s associates travelling through Central Asia, seeking newspaper editors to publish sensitive cables. Mediastan has already had more than 50,000 views.

It shows that Assange – who produced it with Ken Loach’s Sixteen Films – is still very much in command, despite being holed up in the Ecuadorean embassy in London after he fled there to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he faces allegations of sex crimes against two women.

He was particularly vocal about The Fifth Estate, after he secured an early draft of the script. During an address he gave, via video streaming, to the Oxford Union, he called it “a mass propaganda against WikiLeaks, the organisation and the character of my staff and our activities”.

Speaking in January, he added that it “fans the flames to start a war with Iran”, a comment made in reaction to the original opening scene which was set in a military complex in Tehran, with a close-up on a file detailing plans for making a nuclear bomb.

“That’s not in the script now,” says The Fifth Estate co-star David Thewlis, who plays Nick Davies, the British journalist involved in publishing Manning’s leaks. “So he [Assange] did have a say.”

Assange also had plenty to say to Cumberbatch after sending him a long email pleading for him to withdraw from the project. The actor replied, promising it wouldn’t be a negative portrayal; he didn’t want to “get into a slagging match about whether he [Assange] was good or bad”, he says. Still, it’s clear Cumberbatch was influenced by these email exchanges. “I think he’s probably turned the film around,” says Thewlis. “I think he became more sympathetic to Julian as the film went on.”

With the script adapted from Domscheit-Berg’s book Inside WikiLeaks and a separate account by the journalists David Leigh and Luke Harding, Brühl believes numerous stories could have been told about Assange and his website. “There are so many different versions of what happened. There are always different points of view.” But one thing is certain, he says. “It’s not an anti-WikiLeaks, anti-Assange film. I think the villains in the movie are banks, governments and armies – but not him.”

• The Fifth Estate is out now in UAE cinemas

Scoreline Bournemouth 2 Wilson 70', Ibe 74' Arsenal 1 Bellerin 52'

Tightening the screw on rogue recruiters The UAE overhauled the procedure to recruit housemaids and domestic workers with a law in 2017 to protect low-income labour from being exploited. Only recruitment companies authorised by the government are permitted as part of Tadbeer, a network of labour ministry-regulated centres. A contract must be drawn up for domestic workers, the wages and job offer clearly stating the nature of work. The contract stating the wages, work entailed and accommodation must be sent to the employee in their home country before they depart for the UAE. The contract will be signed by the employer and employee when the domestic worker arrives in the UAE. Only recruitment agencies registered with the ministry can undertake recruitment and employment applications for domestic workers. Penalties for illegal recruitment in the UAE include fines of up to Dh100,000 and imprisonment But agents not authorised by the government sidestep the law by illegally getting women into the country on visit visas.

Bio Born in Dibba, Sharjah in 1972.

He is the eldest among 11 brothers and sisters.

He was educated in Sharjah schools and is a graduate of UAE University in Al Ain.

He has written poetry for 30 years and has had work published in local newspapers.

He likes all kinds of adventure movies that relate to his work.

His dream is a safe and preserved environment for all humankind.

His favourite book is The Quran, and 'Maze of Innovation and Creativity', written by his brother.

Normal People Sally Rooney, Faber & Faber



Jawab Iteiqal

Director: Mohamed Sammy

Starring: Mohamed Ramadan, Ayad Nasaar, Mohamed Adel and Sabry Fawaz

2 stars

The Specs: The Specs: Engine: 2.9-litre, V6 twin-turbo Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 444bhp Torque: 600Nm Price: AED 356,580 incl VAT On sale: now.

MATCH INFO Uefa Nations League League A, Group 4

Spain v England, 10.45pm (UAE)

MATCH INFO Azerbaijan 0 Wales 2 (Moore 10', Wilson 34')

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

