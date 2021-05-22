'University Challenge' host Jeremy Paxman reveals Parkinson's disease diagnosis

Veteran British broadcaster Jeremy Paxman has revealed he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

The University Challenge host, 71, revealed the news on Friday, saying that his symptoms were currently "mild".

"I can confirm I have recently been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. I am receiving excellent treatment and my symptoms are currently mild," he told the Press Association.

"I plan to continue broadcasting and writing for as long as they'll have me and have written about my diagnosis in more detail for the June issue of the marvellous Saga Magazine.

“I will not be making any further comment.”

Paxman is the longest-serving quiz master on UK television, having hosted University Challenge since 1994. However, his career in broadcast dates back to the 1970s, when he started out on the BBC's Tonight show, before moving on to investigative programme Panorama.

He spent more than 25 years as a presenter on Newsnight, interviewing some of the country's top political and cultural figures.

Paxman has also written several history books, as well as an autobiography, which was released in 2016.

DMZ facts The DMZ was created as a buffer after the 1950-53 Korean War.

It runs 248 kilometers across the Korean Peninsula and is 4km wide.

The zone is jointly overseen by the US-led United Nations Command and North Korea.

It is littered with an estimated 2 million mines, tank traps, razor wire fences and guard posts.

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un met at a building in Panmunjom, where an armistice was signed to stop the Korean War.

Panmunjom is 52km north of the Korean capital Seoul and 147km south of Pyongyang, North Korea’s capital.

Former US president Bill Clinton visited Panmunjom in 1993, while Ronald Reagan visited the DMZ in 1983, George W. Bush in 2002 and Barack Obama visited a nearby military camp in 2012.

Mr Trump planned to visit in November 2017, but heavy fog that prevented his helicopter from landing.

DMZ facts The DMZ was created as a buffer after the 1950-53 Korean War.

It runs 248 kilometers across the Korean Peninsula and is 4km wide.

The zone is jointly overseen by the US-led United Nations Command and North Korea.

It is littered with an estimated 2 million mines, tank traps, razor wire fences and guard posts.

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un met at a building in Panmunjom, where an armistice was signed to stop the Korean War.

Panmunjom is 52km north of the Korean capital Seoul and 147km south of Pyongyang, North Korea’s capital.

Former US president Bill Clinton visited Panmunjom in 1993, while Ronald Reagan visited the DMZ in 1983, George W. Bush in 2002 and Barack Obama visited a nearby military camp in 2012.

Mr Trump planned to visit in November 2017, but heavy fog that prevented his helicopter from landing.

DMZ facts The DMZ was created as a buffer after the 1950-53 Korean War.

It runs 248 kilometers across the Korean Peninsula and is 4km wide.

The zone is jointly overseen by the US-led United Nations Command and North Korea.

It is littered with an estimated 2 million mines, tank traps, razor wire fences and guard posts.

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un met at a building in Panmunjom, where an armistice was signed to stop the Korean War.

Panmunjom is 52km north of the Korean capital Seoul and 147km south of Pyongyang, North Korea’s capital.

Former US president Bill Clinton visited Panmunjom in 1993, while Ronald Reagan visited the DMZ in 1983, George W. Bush in 2002 and Barack Obama visited a nearby military camp in 2012.

Mr Trump planned to visit in November 2017, but heavy fog that prevented his helicopter from landing.

DMZ facts The DMZ was created as a buffer after the 1950-53 Korean War.

It runs 248 kilometers across the Korean Peninsula and is 4km wide.

The zone is jointly overseen by the US-led United Nations Command and North Korea.

It is littered with an estimated 2 million mines, tank traps, razor wire fences and guard posts.

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un met at a building in Panmunjom, where an armistice was signed to stop the Korean War.

Panmunjom is 52km north of the Korean capital Seoul and 147km south of Pyongyang, North Korea’s capital.

Former US president Bill Clinton visited Panmunjom in 1993, while Ronald Reagan visited the DMZ in 1983, George W. Bush in 2002 and Barack Obama visited a nearby military camp in 2012.

Mr Trump planned to visit in November 2017, but heavy fog that prevented his helicopter from landing.

DMZ facts The DMZ was created as a buffer after the 1950-53 Korean War.

It runs 248 kilometers across the Korean Peninsula and is 4km wide.

The zone is jointly overseen by the US-led United Nations Command and North Korea.

It is littered with an estimated 2 million mines, tank traps, razor wire fences and guard posts.

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un met at a building in Panmunjom, where an armistice was signed to stop the Korean War.

Panmunjom is 52km north of the Korean capital Seoul and 147km south of Pyongyang, North Korea’s capital.

Former US president Bill Clinton visited Panmunjom in 1993, while Ronald Reagan visited the DMZ in 1983, George W. Bush in 2002 and Barack Obama visited a nearby military camp in 2012.

Mr Trump planned to visit in November 2017, but heavy fog that prevented his helicopter from landing.

DMZ facts The DMZ was created as a buffer after the 1950-53 Korean War.

It runs 248 kilometers across the Korean Peninsula and is 4km wide.

The zone is jointly overseen by the US-led United Nations Command and North Korea.

It is littered with an estimated 2 million mines, tank traps, razor wire fences and guard posts.

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un met at a building in Panmunjom, where an armistice was signed to stop the Korean War.

Panmunjom is 52km north of the Korean capital Seoul and 147km south of Pyongyang, North Korea’s capital.

Former US president Bill Clinton visited Panmunjom in 1993, while Ronald Reagan visited the DMZ in 1983, George W. Bush in 2002 and Barack Obama visited a nearby military camp in 2012.

Mr Trump planned to visit in November 2017, but heavy fog that prevented his helicopter from landing.

DMZ facts The DMZ was created as a buffer after the 1950-53 Korean War.

It runs 248 kilometers across the Korean Peninsula and is 4km wide.

The zone is jointly overseen by the US-led United Nations Command and North Korea.

It is littered with an estimated 2 million mines, tank traps, razor wire fences and guard posts.

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un met at a building in Panmunjom, where an armistice was signed to stop the Korean War.

Panmunjom is 52km north of the Korean capital Seoul and 147km south of Pyongyang, North Korea’s capital.

Former US president Bill Clinton visited Panmunjom in 1993, while Ronald Reagan visited the DMZ in 1983, George W. Bush in 2002 and Barack Obama visited a nearby military camp in 2012.

Mr Trump planned to visit in November 2017, but heavy fog that prevented his helicopter from landing.

DMZ facts The DMZ was created as a buffer after the 1950-53 Korean War.

It runs 248 kilometers across the Korean Peninsula and is 4km wide.

The zone is jointly overseen by the US-led United Nations Command and North Korea.

It is littered with an estimated 2 million mines, tank traps, razor wire fences and guard posts.

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un met at a building in Panmunjom, where an armistice was signed to stop the Korean War.

Panmunjom is 52km north of the Korean capital Seoul and 147km south of Pyongyang, North Korea’s capital.

Former US president Bill Clinton visited Panmunjom in 1993, while Ronald Reagan visited the DMZ in 1983, George W. Bush in 2002 and Barack Obama visited a nearby military camp in 2012.

Mr Trump planned to visit in November 2017, but heavy fog that prevented his helicopter from landing.

DMZ facts The DMZ was created as a buffer after the 1950-53 Korean War.

It runs 248 kilometers across the Korean Peninsula and is 4km wide.

The zone is jointly overseen by the US-led United Nations Command and North Korea.

It is littered with an estimated 2 million mines, tank traps, razor wire fences and guard posts.

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un met at a building in Panmunjom, where an armistice was signed to stop the Korean War.

Panmunjom is 52km north of the Korean capital Seoul and 147km south of Pyongyang, North Korea’s capital.

Former US president Bill Clinton visited Panmunjom in 1993, while Ronald Reagan visited the DMZ in 1983, George W. Bush in 2002 and Barack Obama visited a nearby military camp in 2012.

Mr Trump planned to visit in November 2017, but heavy fog that prevented his helicopter from landing.

DMZ facts The DMZ was created as a buffer after the 1950-53 Korean War.

It runs 248 kilometers across the Korean Peninsula and is 4km wide.

The zone is jointly overseen by the US-led United Nations Command and North Korea.

It is littered with an estimated 2 million mines, tank traps, razor wire fences and guard posts.

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un met at a building in Panmunjom, where an armistice was signed to stop the Korean War.

Panmunjom is 52km north of the Korean capital Seoul and 147km south of Pyongyang, North Korea’s capital.

Former US president Bill Clinton visited Panmunjom in 1993, while Ronald Reagan visited the DMZ in 1983, George W. Bush in 2002 and Barack Obama visited a nearby military camp in 2012.

Mr Trump planned to visit in November 2017, but heavy fog that prevented his helicopter from landing.

DMZ facts The DMZ was created as a buffer after the 1950-53 Korean War.

It runs 248 kilometers across the Korean Peninsula and is 4km wide.

The zone is jointly overseen by the US-led United Nations Command and North Korea.

It is littered with an estimated 2 million mines, tank traps, razor wire fences and guard posts.

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un met at a building in Panmunjom, where an armistice was signed to stop the Korean War.

Panmunjom is 52km north of the Korean capital Seoul and 147km south of Pyongyang, North Korea’s capital.

Former US president Bill Clinton visited Panmunjom in 1993, while Ronald Reagan visited the DMZ in 1983, George W. Bush in 2002 and Barack Obama visited a nearby military camp in 2012.

Mr Trump planned to visit in November 2017, but heavy fog that prevented his helicopter from landing.

DMZ facts The DMZ was created as a buffer after the 1950-53 Korean War.

It runs 248 kilometers across the Korean Peninsula and is 4km wide.

The zone is jointly overseen by the US-led United Nations Command and North Korea.

It is littered with an estimated 2 million mines, tank traps, razor wire fences and guard posts.

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un met at a building in Panmunjom, where an armistice was signed to stop the Korean War.

Panmunjom is 52km north of the Korean capital Seoul and 147km south of Pyongyang, North Korea’s capital.

Former US president Bill Clinton visited Panmunjom in 1993, while Ronald Reagan visited the DMZ in 1983, George W. Bush in 2002 and Barack Obama visited a nearby military camp in 2012.

Mr Trump planned to visit in November 2017, but heavy fog that prevented his helicopter from landing.

DMZ facts The DMZ was created as a buffer after the 1950-53 Korean War.

It runs 248 kilometers across the Korean Peninsula and is 4km wide.

The zone is jointly overseen by the US-led United Nations Command and North Korea.

It is littered with an estimated 2 million mines, tank traps, razor wire fences and guard posts.

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un met at a building in Panmunjom, where an armistice was signed to stop the Korean War.

Panmunjom is 52km north of the Korean capital Seoul and 147km south of Pyongyang, North Korea’s capital.

Former US president Bill Clinton visited Panmunjom in 1993, while Ronald Reagan visited the DMZ in 1983, George W. Bush in 2002 and Barack Obama visited a nearby military camp in 2012.

Mr Trump planned to visit in November 2017, but heavy fog that prevented his helicopter from landing.

DMZ facts The DMZ was created as a buffer after the 1950-53 Korean War.

It runs 248 kilometers across the Korean Peninsula and is 4km wide.

The zone is jointly overseen by the US-led United Nations Command and North Korea.

It is littered with an estimated 2 million mines, tank traps, razor wire fences and guard posts.

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un met at a building in Panmunjom, where an armistice was signed to stop the Korean War.

Panmunjom is 52km north of the Korean capital Seoul and 147km south of Pyongyang, North Korea’s capital.

Former US president Bill Clinton visited Panmunjom in 1993, while Ronald Reagan visited the DMZ in 1983, George W. Bush in 2002 and Barack Obama visited a nearby military camp in 2012.

Mr Trump planned to visit in November 2017, but heavy fog that prevented his helicopter from landing.

DMZ facts The DMZ was created as a buffer after the 1950-53 Korean War.

It runs 248 kilometers across the Korean Peninsula and is 4km wide.

The zone is jointly overseen by the US-led United Nations Command and North Korea.

It is littered with an estimated 2 million mines, tank traps, razor wire fences and guard posts.

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un met at a building in Panmunjom, where an armistice was signed to stop the Korean War.

Panmunjom is 52km north of the Korean capital Seoul and 147km south of Pyongyang, North Korea’s capital.

Former US president Bill Clinton visited Panmunjom in 1993, while Ronald Reagan visited the DMZ in 1983, George W. Bush in 2002 and Barack Obama visited a nearby military camp in 2012.

Mr Trump planned to visit in November 2017, but heavy fog that prevented his helicopter from landing.