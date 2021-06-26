'The Crown': Jonny Lee Miller set to play former UK prime minister John Major

Actor Jonny Lee Miller is set to portray former UK prime minister John Major in season five of The Crown, Netflix announced on Friday.

Miller is most renowned for playing Sick Boy in the gritty 1996 film Trainspotting and taking on the role of Sherlock Holmes in the 2012 TV series Elementary opposite Lucy Liu’s Doctor Watson.

Jonny Lee Miller in 'Elementary'. IMDb

The British-American actor is now set the play Major, who served as the UK’s prime minister from 1990 to 1997 and was known as Grey Man.

Miller comes as one of the latest additions in the revamped cast, which replaces its lineup every two years to reflect its subjects – the British royal family – in various stages of their lives. However, this new batch of actors will be the final ones for The Crown as the coming two seasons are set to conclude the show.

From left: Robert Carlyle, Jonny Lee Miller, Ewan McGregor and Ewen Bremner in 'Trainspotting'. Courtesy Channel Four Films

The Crown left season four at the point of Prince Charles and Princess Diana making their case for divorce to Queen Elizabeth II in 1990. The pair officially divorced two years later, in 1992, the same year Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson split, as well as Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips, so it is likely to be the point that season five picks up at.

Each series of The Crown has more or less covered a decade, and while the timeframe for the next installment is yet to be confirmed, it is likely to follow the same pattern, which will see the show include the death of Princess Diana in 1997.

Other casting changes

Harry Potter star Imelda Staunton has been confirmed to play Queen Elizabeth II, taking on the role from Olivia Colman, who herself inherited it from Claire Foy.

Josh O'Connor and Emma Corrin have both won Golden Globes for their performances as Prince Charles and Princess Diana in 'The Crown'. Netflix

Lesley Manville will play Princess Margaret, taking over for Helena Bonham Carter, who earned a Golden Globe nomination for her portrayal of the queen’s younger sister.

Welsh actor Jonathan Pryce will take over the role of Prince Philip from Menzies, depicting the Duke of Edinburgh for the final two seasons.

Dominic West will reportedly step into the role of Prince Charles, following on from Josh O'Connor’s award-winning turn as the Prince of Wales.

Emma Corrin is confirmed to return for part of season five as Princess Diana, before the role is taken over by Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki.

Filming for season five of The Crown is set to begin in July, following delays due to the coronavirus pandemic. The show’s production will take place in London, however, fans will have to wait until 2022 for the new series to hit Netflix.