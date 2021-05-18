MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted – RuPaul and 'Jersey Shore' win big at inaugural ceremony

There is no doubt that MTV spearheaded the modern fascination with reality television – The Osbournes, The Real World and Cribs are all early takes on the genre that originated on the channel – so it makes perfect sense that it would launch an awards show to celebrate the best of unscripted TV.
On Monday, the first MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted took place in Los Angeles, California, with a crop of reality stars turning out to mark the occasion.
RuPaul and RuPaul's Drag Race swept the board, with a combined three awards, old favourites Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and The Bachelorette also received nods. The Jersey Shore cast were also honoured with a Reality Royalty Award at the inaugural ceremony.
Other winners include Selena + Chef, Selena Gomez's HBO Max culinary streaming show, and British favourite, Love Island, which features a crop of singles who move into a Spanish villa for the summer in a bid to find love...or at least fame. The Daily Show With Trevor Noah was named Best Talk / Topical Show.
Much like the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Scripted, which took place Sunday,
the in-person show had RuPaul and cast members turn out to collect their awards, along with the Jersey Shore crew; Paris Hilton, Heidi Klum and Selling Sunset's Heather Rae Young were also in attendance at the show, hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser.
The ceremony comes one night after the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Scripted, in which Marvel hits WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier almost swept the board, Chadwick Boseman was given a posthumous award and Sacha Baron Cohen won the Comedic Genius Award.
MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted winners in full:
Reality Royalty Award: Jersey Shore
Best Docu-Reality Show: Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Best Dating Show: The Bachelorette
Best Reality Cast: RuPaul's Drag Race
Best Competition Series: RuPaul's Drag Race
Best Lifestyle Show: Nailed It!
Best New Unscripted: Selena + Chef
Best Talk / Topical Show: The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Best Comedy / Game Show: Impractical Jokers
Best Host: RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race
Breakthrough Social Star: Bretman Rock
Best Real-Life Mystery Or Crime Series: Catfish: The TV Show
Best Fight: Kourtney Kardashian Vs Kim Kardashian, Keeping Up With The Kardashians
Best International Reality Series: Love Island (UK)
